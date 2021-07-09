DEWITT — When an estimated 15,000 — or more — cyclists flood into DeWitt on July 30 for a RAGBRAI overnight stop, they’re going to want someplace to sleep.
DeWitt will provide, said Kim Broders.
Broders, who oversees the RAGBRAI organizing committee in charge of the campgrounds, said sleeping quarters will be located all over town.
“The main campground will be at the high school, which also includes the Intermediate School and the parking lots around them,” she said. “We’re taking every inch of grass space and parking space, even the practice football field.”
RAGBRAI riders primarily utilize two types of sleeping accommodations: sleeping in a tent, hammock or cot, or bunking up in an RV or some other vehicle. Both need places to stay.
In addition to the high school campus, campgrounds will include the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Little Trees Park, Ashindel Park behind the DeWitt Aquatic Center, Ekstrand Elementary, and Westbrook Park.
Broders said she explored the prospect of using Grace Camp, but RAGBRAI organizers were not in favor of that option due to the camp’s distance away from downtown, where the evening’s entertainment and food options will be located.
To more easily access the downtown district, shuttles will be provided to haul riders to and from the campgrounds.
Riders will first start trickling into town around 8 a.m., or even earlier in some cases. Typically, riders will first stake claim to a spot of land for their camp site — if they are indeed camping.
Campers will be in groups of all sizes. Some riders are alone and have a single tent, and some others are part of large groups. Broders said a charter called Pork Belly Adventures has between 1,200 and 1,400 riders and comes with its own staff.
“They have people who take their luggage and tents … and they have a couple trailers that have A/C sleeping quarters in them,” she said.
Once riders have a place to sleep set up, they seek a shower. That need will be accommodated by multiple showering spots across town, including five RAGBRAI-provided shower trucks and locker rooms at the high school and aquatic center. Broders said DeWitt car washes also are exploring the idea of turning their facilities into showers.
Once the riders are clean, they will start exploring town and patronize businesses.
Broders said the campgrounds will be staffed with volunteers as early as 6 a.m. As of last week, Broders had about 50 volunteers signed up; they will be in charge of directing traffic of the human, bicycle, and vehicle varieties to keep order the best they can. More help is needed.
“We probably need close to 100 more throughout the event, from Thursday night to Saturday morning,” Broders said. “There’s setup and cleanup. We would love to see our hometown gather.”
Clean-up effort
With so many people descending on DeWitt, there will be garbage. Broders, who also heads the RAGBRAI sanitation committee, is working to ensure that trash is collected and contained. One area she says could be a boon for a nonprofit is can collection.
“We are looking for groups to help pick up recycling, and whatever cans they can pick up they can cash in and keep the money,” she said. “That could be a great money-making resource for a group.”
Dumpsters donated by AT Disposal, Republic Services, and Bin There Dump That will be available throughout the event to contain the lion’s share of the waste.
Volunteers needed
Anyone interested in signing up to volunteer during RAGBRAI can do so by visiting the DeWitt RAGBRAI page. To access the portal, find the link on the DeWitt RAGBRAI Facebook or Twitter page. Or, visit ragbrai.com, hover a cursor over the “XLVII” tab and click on DeWitt’s page.
The online form, created by Laura Miers with guidance from a bevy of event organizers, allows residents to sign up to help for one or multiple shifts in a variety of areas, including serving in the beverage garden, providing visitor information, cleanup, and general labor. The form also allows volunteers with physical limitations to sign up for volunteer positions that are less strenuous or have the benefit of chair access.
