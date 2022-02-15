CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day and helping children feel the joy of being kind.
Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. each morning
This Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, the Funtime program celebrates Random Acts of Kindness Day. Being aware of the feelings of others is an important developmental step for children. This week, children will think about being kind to others. They will get to create paper flowers to take with them and give to someone special in their lives. The program is geared toward young children and their grown ups although all ages are welcome.
The Funtime program begins at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday mornings, and is a free activity with museum admission.
Saturday Special, every Saturday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Discovery Center’s own Engineer Michelle will lead the monthly Lego challenge. This month, she brings a challenge to mark Random Acts of Kindness Day. Kids and families will build something that will make people smile – any happy idea goes, such as cartoon characters, flowers, animals, happy scenes, etc. Creations will be photographed and posted on Facebook to share some joy and smiles with viewers.
Saturday Special is Saturday afternoon fun each week at the Discovery Center, from 2 to 3 p.m. The activity is for school-aged kids and their grown-ups to explore a topic and try their hand at something new. All ages are welcome, and the activity is included in museum admission.
Discovery Center hours are Wednesdays, 12:30 to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, is holding a fundraising night to benefit the Discovery Center on Monday, Feb. 21. The restaurant will donate 20 percent of everything sold between 5 and 7 p.m. to the children’s museum to support educational programs. The public is invited to enjoy pizza, pasta, and wings, and eat dinner for a good community cause.
All sales are eligible, including delivery, carry out, and dining in, if available.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton. Face masks are required to enter the Discovery Center and play for everyone ages 2 and older.
Admission is $4 per person for ages 2 to 64, $3 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
