DEWITT – The company proposing a solar project near Grand Mound presented the Clinton County Board of Supervisors last week with several modifications to its plans to address concerns raised at a handful of public meetings over the past three months.
Among those changes are an increase in the amount of setback between the solar panels and homes, and more trees planted to serve as a buffer for landowners not participating in the project.
Ranger Power, the Chicago-based developer of the projects known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project, gave the Supervisors a list of 32 items in response to a more than three-hour discussion at a public meeting April 7. The supervisors went through that list point by point at a lengthy meeting last week. The list included proposals regarding setbacks, landscape buffering, local employment, soil sampling, construction hours, road use and repair, decommissioning, the length of the project, insurance, fire safety and drainage.
The Supervisors also discussed their next step in the process. They have an early June deadline to act on Ranger Power’s two applications, 150 days after they were filed Jan. 6.
“We’ve got a number of conversations that we want to have with insurance (representatives), first responders. We want to give them time to review this,” said Supervisor Dan Srp after the three members went through the proposed changes. “It’s not my intent to delay, but we want to do due diligence.”
After those conversations, the Supervisors will meet again – likely before the end of April – before scheduling a meeting in Grand Mound when they will vote on the applications, said Supervisor Chairman Tom Determann.
“We’re making progress,” Supervisor Jim Irwin said.
Sam O’Keefe, Ranger Power project developer, said the company is eager for the project to be approved.
“I think at this point our feeling is we have addressed all the concerns we’ve heard,” he said, adding that he believes the company has come a long way in educating the community.
At public hearings held in February and March in Grand Mound, proponents and opponents of the project addressed personal property rights, concerns about what would happen to the land and equipment after the leases expire, farm income diversification, taking highly productive farm ground out of ag use, increased tax revenues, and appropriate setbacks.
The Supervisors said they’ve been receiving feedback on the project daily and have been reviewing volumes of information.
Some residents questioned whether the project followed the county’s master plan, which was last updated in 1997. Mike Wolf, Clinton County attorney, told Supervisors that he determined that while the master plan is intended as a guide for decision making, the county’s ordinance regarding such developments is what they need to follow.
“The county is following the law, and the statutes and case law supports what the county is doing,” he said.
Among the changes Ranger Power proposed for the project based on feedback were:
• Changing the setback between houses and solar panels from 250 feet to 300 feet. The county’s ordinance sets a 50-foot minimum.
• Maintaining a minimum distance of 100 feet between the U.S. 30 right-of-way and all above-ground project infrastructure.
• Increasing the number of trees planted per 100 feet along adjacent non-participating residential property from four to six for landscape buffering.
• Holding a local job fair in an effort to hire local employees to construct and maintain the projects. Construction is expected to require 250 to 300 people, O’Keefe said.
• Removing all project infrastructure when the project is decommissioned instead of removing things from only the top 36 inches of soil. O’Keefe said steel beams on which the panels are built go below that 36-inch marker.
• Coordinating with emergency services staff to provide materials, education and/or training to the departments serving the property with emergency services. This would include Clinton County Emergency Management and the Grand Mound and Calamus volunteer fire departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.