CLINTON — The developer of a solar energy project near Grand Mound has created two charitable funds to benefit that town as well as two local school districts.
Ranger Power has established the Hawkeye Solar Project Endowment Fund with the LincolnWay Community Foundation to facilitate local projects that will make lasting, positive impacts in and around Grand Mound. It also will benefit students in the Central DeWitt and Calamus-Wheatland school districts.
The endowment is permanently invested and a percentage of earnings will pay out annually to support projects that fit the mission of the fund. Ranger Power has also set up a project fund with cash resources that are immediately available to meet the same needs supported by the endowment. Contributions of $20,000 will be made annually until the project starts, and an additional $500,000 will be added to the fund once construction is complete.
“Ranger Power takes a community-first approach,” says Paul Harris, president of Ranger Power. “Giving back to the communities where we operate is part of our ongoing effort to advance clean energy and economic development in Clinton County. These funds will ensure we meet that goal for years to come.”
Ranger Power’s Hawkeye Solar Project represents a $250 million investment in rural Clinton County that will create over 200 jobs during construction and generate new tax revenue. Ranger Power aims to improve the economic landscape, provide renewable energy to local and regional homes and businesses, and create additional revenue sources for the county. The company is partnering with private landowners near Grand Mound to build the solar farm. In May 2022, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the project.
“I appreciate Ranger Power’s commitment to continued investment in our community through these new charitable funds,” Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp said. “In addition to developing the Hawkeye Solar Project, the company continues to find ways to support local organizations and I look forward to seeing the benefits of those donations in the months and years to come.”
The LincolnWay Community Foundation offers opportunities to improve quality of life by building partnerships with nonprofits and community leaders to address an array of local issues.
"We are pleased to be able to help facilitate Ranger Power’s charitable giving efforts at the Hawkeye Solar Project,” said Amanda Willimack, executive director of the Foundation. “School districts and nonprofits in the Grand Mound area that apply through the LincolnWay grant process will be eligible."
To learn more about how to establish a fund or make a gift that impacts the community, contact Willimack at (563) 212-2812 or email lwcf@dbqfoundation.org.
To learn more about the Hawkeye Solar Project, visit www.HawkeyeSolarProject.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.