CAMANCHE — Summer reading events will take place in person with social distancing this year, but Camanche Public Library will continue to send activity bags home with readers as in 2020.
Learning about pond life, enjoying a bubble show, Tae Kwon Do and the Fire Hose Splash will bring children together outside the library or at the Camanche Community Center, Camanche Children’s Librarian Keri Kudelka said Tuesday.
The library will practice social distancing so children can enjoy activities in person, Kudelka said, but activity bags filled with books, coloring pages, prizes and candy remain part of the summer reading program.
Children can take activity bags home every week when they sign in their minutes, said Kudelka.
Signup for summer reading begins Monday. Readers must be signed up by Saturday, June 12. Anyone can sign up, said Kudelka. The program isn’t limited to Camanche residents.
Illinois residents must pay a fee because their property taxes don’t support the Iowa library, Kudelka said.
Every Monday the library will have a theme to entertain children. June 14 is crazy hair day, and June 21 is bring a friend day. On June 28, children are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to the library.
On Monday, July 5, children can bring their stuffed animals to the library, and on July 12, they can wear their pajamas. Wearing a funny hat is encouraged for July 19, and children should wear costumes to the library July 26.
The library will conduct a story time every Wednesday at 2 p.m. in front of the library. Rick Eugene Brammer of Absolute Science will fascinate readers with a bubble show at the community center at 2 p.m. June 23 and will conduct a magic show at 2 p.m. July 28.
Clinton County Conservation will introduce readers to pond life Wednesday, June 9, and will return July 21 with snakes.
I-smile will visit to talk teeth June 16, and Children will visit the Camanche train museum at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia will visit the library Wednesday, June 30.
The annual fire hose splash is set for 2 p.m. July 14. “The kids love that one,” Kudelka said.
Reading Colors Your World is for pre-school through eighth-grade students. High school students who participate in summer reading will receive scratch tickets and win prizes.
About 125 children picked up activity bags every week last year, said Kudelka. She’s hoping to have 120-150 signed up for the summer reading program this year.
A grant from the United Way helped pay for the activity bags, Kudelka said.
