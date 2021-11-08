READY TO ROLL: Clinton's Fareway, Variety team up for bicycle giveaway

CLINTON — One by one, boys and girls standing in line outside of Fareway's Clinton store Saturday neared the row of red bicycles, excitedly pointing to the one they wanted and selecting a helmet and lock.
They were among the more than two dozen preselected Whittier Elementary School students invited to the store that day to pick out a bicycle courtesy of donations from store shoppers and Variety – the Children's Charity.
Carissa Johnson, Eastern Iowa Director for Variety, explained that the organization serves underprivileged children, children with special needs, those who are at risk and those with compromised immune systems or critical illness.
"We help with traditional bikes, so that's a main component of what we do for initiatives, and we give away traditional bikes to students who are underprivileged," she said. "Today we are giving away bikes to some students of Clinton from an elementary school and we also give away specialized bikes for children with special needs. Those bikes range anywhere from $1,000 to $8,000 and a lot of times insurance doesn't cover those costs of those bikes.
"That's where Variety steps in and we have the help of generous donors and sponsors in order to pay for those bikes for those children who can't ride a traditional bike, so they can be involved and be able to ride bikes with their friends and family."
Variety and Fareway have had a partnership for years, said Bill Fowler, grocery manager with the Clinton Fareway Store. This is the fifth year the Clinton store has given away bicycles as the result of a roundup at the register campaign in which shoppers agree to roundup their grocery bill to the next dollar.
Johnson said stores decide how they want to spend the funds, and while some give away a couple specialized bicycles, Clinton's store was able to give out 27 traditional bicycles. The bikes were built in Cedar Rapids and transported to Clinton.
'We're one of the top stores in Iowa with the donations with the roundup. This year was a little over $2,700 and so we were able to give 27 bikes," Fowler said. "I think in the last five years we've given away about 120-125 bikes."
Karla Wunderlin, Whittier Elementary School school counselor, said she was contacted to help coordinate the selection of children this year. Whittier was picked because it is a neighborhood school close to Fareway.
She said recipients were selected a couple different ways. Some were asked straight out if they needed a bicycle, others turned in a math assignment or a writing assignment that would tip off their teacher about the need for a bike.
"At different levels, they did it in different ways," she said.
The children later learned they were getting a bike. Their parents measured them to determine whether they needed a 20-inch or 24-inch bicycle. Some of the children turned out at the store about 45 minutes before the event started, excitedly pointing to the bicycles as they waited.
"What a great turnout and the kids are loving it," Wunderlin said.