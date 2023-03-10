FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton Historical Society’s March 19 program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fulton (Martin House) Museum, 707 10th Ave.
Sean Sandrock, a Tampico, Illinois, resident and a college student at Eureka College, will be the featured speaker. His topic is,“Ensuring the Ronald Reagan Legacy.”
President Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, was born in Whiteside County in 1911 in Tampico. His birthplace home museum is a repository of historic and extensive memorabilia.
Sandrock grew up in Tampico, a few doors away from President Ronald W. Reagan’s Birthplace & Museum. He is currently a junior at Eureka College, Reagan’s alma mater.
His majors are history and political science, pre-law and music, vocal performance. He was awarded the Ronald Reagan Fellow Scholarship, founded by the President. He currently works as the lead intern of the Ronald Reagan Society under the college’s vice president of advancement of the Reagan Legacy.
Sandrock began giving tours of the Tampico Birthplace Museum when he was 16 years old. His future aspiration is to continue, upon his graduation, sharing, documenting and presenting, preserving and protecting President Ronald Reagan’s legacy.
Reagan’s parents, Nellie Wilson and John (Jack) Reagan, were both born in Fulton in July 1883 and married in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Rectory in 1904. Their original wedding photo is on display in the Reagan Room of the Futon Museum. Visitors are encouraged to tour the room on the program date. The couple met when they both worked in the J. W. Broadhead Store at Fourth Street and 10th Avenue. They moved from Fulton to Tampico, where their sons Neil and Ronald were born.
The north entrance of the museum is accessible. Refreshments will be served, including jelly beans, the President’s favorite candy.
