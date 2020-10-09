CLINTON — Giving the city of Clinton title to the YMCA building will increase options for selling the property to a developer, Clinton Realtor Steve Howes said Wednesday.
Howes and former Clinton attorney Tom Lonergan have acted as guardians to the property, Howes said, but the YMCA of Clinton no longer exists.
The IRS says it revoked the tax exempt status of Young Mens Christian Association of Clinton, Iowa in 2014.
The YMCA hasn’t been active since about 2010, said Howes, and he and Lonergan have been looking for buyers for the building. “We’ve been working through the years, trying to find someone to take it over and revitalize it.”
They’ve been close a couple of times, Howes said.
“The city has more flexibility to do more things if they have ownership of the property. They have more tools in their arsenal,” said Howes.
The recently announced transfer of the building from the YMCA to the city was “very friendly. “It made sense that they do that,” said Howes.
Developers who have looked at the property have considered keeping the older portion of the facility and tearing down the newer section, said Howes. They may be eligible for historical tax credits with the older section.
The last time anyone paid taxes on the YMCA property was 2009, said Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson. Though the organization was non-profit, parts of the property that created revenue could have been taxed if the organization didn’t file for exemptions.
According to the Clinton County Assessor’s office, the property would have been exempt from property tax as long as the YMCA was a non-profit organization. When the YMCA lost its tax exempt status, its property was assessed for taxes.
In 2011 the property was sold at tax sale to FRTL-US2011 LLLP out of Denver, Colorado, but the YMCA redeemed the property in 2014, retaining ownership, said Johnson.
Clinton County bought the property in June 2019 for $788 in unpaid taxes for 2016-2017.
In July 2019, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors assigned the county’s tax sale certificates for 31 properties in Clinton, including the YMCA, to the city of Clinton. Resolution 2019-189 says the properties were in disrepair and the city of Clinton had deemed them nuisances or abandoned and requested assignment with compromise and abatement of the past due taxes upon the issuance of a tax sale deed to the city of Clinton.
When a property is sold for delinquent taxes, the owner has about 18 months to redeem the property, after which time the buyer can take title, Johnson said.
The buyer has to give notice to all parties with interest in the property 90 days before execution of the deed. The city of Clinton notified the YMCA, Tom Lonergan and Ashford University in Des Moines.
The property was not redeemed in the 90 days and more than nine months had elapsed since the time of sale, so the property was granted to the city. The tax sale deed was recorded Sept. 11.
In September, the city informed residents who were living at the YMCA building and paying rent to Victory Center Ministries that they must find another place to live.
Local agencies such as YWCA’s Rapid Rehousing and Information Referral and Assistance Services are helping the 15 remaining residents find new homes.
