CLINTON — Twelve days of lows below zero have made people forget that not long ago, Clinton was setting record high temperatures in February.
In 2017, February in Clinton was the warmest on record, according to James Blaess, weather observer for the National Weather Service. "That's only been four years ago," Blaess said Wednesday.
"Right now, our average mean temperature is 7.2," said Blaess. The number is derived from adding highs and lows and dividing by two.
As of Wednesday, February of 2021 is the coldest on record, but 11 days remain in the month. "I think there’s going to be some warmup here, so that’s going to change," Blaess said.
On Feb. 17, 2017, Clinton hit 69 degrees, breaking the record of 63 set in 1981, Blaess said. "On the 18th, we hit 65 and broke the record of 61 set in 1913 and 1981."
On Feb. 19, 2017, Clinton tied the record high of 68 from 1930, and, Feb. 20, broke the record of 64 set in 1983, with a high of 68.
The high temperature Feb. 21, 2017 was 64 degrees, just shy of the record of 66 set in 1930. "It was a pretty remarkable day there, too," said Blaess.
But the highest temperature came Feb. 22. "We hit 73," said Blaess. "We smashed the old record of 65 set in 1922."
The temperature broke another record as well: The warmest temperature ever recorded in Clinton in February. The previous record was 71, recorded Feb. 15, 1921.
The normal average mean temperature for Clinton in February is 37.9, said Blaess. The average mean for February 2021 has been 7.2 so far, a difference of 30 degrees.
