CLINTON — The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will once again accept individual real or natural Christmas trees for no cost to Clinton County residents. Businesses and out-of-county residents may not utilize the service for free.
Christmas trees can be brought to CCASWA, 4292 220th St. in rural Clinton starting Tuesday, Dec. 27. Residents will have the opportunity to utilize this free service until close of business on Saturday, Jan. 14. The CCASWA is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
Trees will be repurposed and reused as wood mulch.
Christmas trees must not have any of the following items remaining on or attached to them:
• Ornaments or ornament hooks
• Tinsel
• Garland
• Tree Stand
• Plastic Bags
• Christmas Lights
• Wire
• Any other foreign objects
For more information regarding Christmas tree recycling or any other programs CCASWA offers, call 243-4749 or visit www.ccaswa.com.
