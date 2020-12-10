CLINTON — The Salvation Army is short both on volunteers and funding for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, Clinton Salvation Army Capt. Jeremy Fingar confirmed this week.
Fingar said the Salvation Army’s goal for this year’s Red Kettle Campaign is set at $75,000. The organization currently has raised $20,000, about $17,000 short of where it should be at this point in the campaign, he said. The campaign started Nov. 13 and runs until Christmas Eve.
Fingar said the volunteer count for the Red Kettle Campaign is ”really low“ this year. The organization usually sees about 2,000 hours of volunteering during the Red Kettle season.
“We are very low in volunteers,” Fingar said. “There are a lot of people who are hesitant to volunteer this time, especially with COVID.”
Fingar said the Salvation Army usually employs a staff of about 12 people and pays people to ring at various Red Kettle locations. Even paying people to ring for the Red Kettle campaign has been a problem for the Salvation Army, Fingar said.
“It’s just one of those difficult years and difficult seasons,” Fingar said.
Due to the lack of staff and volunteers, the Salvation Army had to prioritize locations, sending them to the sites where they typically bring in the most money. They normally man 14 locations for the Red Kettle campaign but only are at five or six locations on an average day due to staff and volunteer shortages. Walmart and the west door at Hy-Vee are manned by someone daily, Fingar added.
The Red Kettle campaign is not the only initiative that is falling behind, Fingar said. The Angel Tree program is also in need of help, with around 180 angels still on the tree and gifts needing to be purchased for the people they represent. The program ends Dec. 18, Fingar said.
