CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center continues its partnership with Clinton County Conservation, hosting a visit by a live red-tailed hawk Friday.
Other weekend activities include an art project perfect for Valentine’s Day, Discovery Center Director Sarah Lind said this week.
During February’s first Funtime Friday and Funtime Saturday, children and their families will learn about red-tailed hawks.
Jessica Steines, naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, will be at the children’s museum Friday with a live red-tailed hawk for participants to meet and observe, said Lind. Steines will share her knowledge of these feathered hunters and will lead children in a themed craft.
On Saturday, Miss Roberta, education and programming coordinator at the Discovery Center, will use Steines’s nature artifacts and materials to continue teaching about hawks, but the live bird will not be present, Lind said.
The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced, and masks are required, Lind said.
Funtime programming is sponsored by Kiwanis Clubs of Clinton, Camanche and Fulton.
On Saturday, from 3-4 p.m., school-aged children will learn a paper engineering technique to make a woven heart design. Children can create as many hearts as they’d like in preparation for Valentine’s Day, said Lind.
This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Families participating will be socially distanced and masks are required.
Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will host a fundraising night to benefit the Discovery Center Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m.
Customers can order pizza for delivery or carry out, and the Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour period.
The Discovery Center has two private party rooms available for rent for birthdays and other occasions. Each is themed with murals, and each has a kitchenette for service and tables and chairs for seating. There are no restrictions on food served.
Rental of the room for two hours includes admission to the children’s museum for the host family and all party guests. For complete information and scheduling availability, contact the Discovery Center.
The Discovery Center is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 2:30-5 p.m. On Sundays, the Discovery Center is open from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Museum admission is $4 per person ages 2 to 64, $3 per person ages 65 and older, free for children one and younger, and free for members of the children’s museum.
The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton.
