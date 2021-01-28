CLINTON — A Clinton woman has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact, a charge accusing her of harboring a man wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Elisha Reed, 42, entered her not guilty plea Monday in a written arraignment document. According to trial information filed in the case, she is accused of unlawfully and willingly harboring, aiding or concealing a person who committed a felony, with the intent to prevent the apprehension of that person. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.
She is accused of allowing Carlton Douglas Jr., 32, of Clinton, to visit her home at 520 N. 13th St., Clinton, knowing he was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26.
Douglas is accused of fatally shooting Hood outside of Hop-N-Shop, 716 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Hood was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was pronounced dead. The first-degree murder warrant was issued Dec. 4.
Douglas was taken into custody the morning of Jan. 3 at 520 N. 13th St., a few hours after police received a tip that Douglas was at the home.
According to court records, Douglas called Reed the night of Jan. 2 to ask if he could come over to the house that night. Reed, who has 3-year-old daughter with Douglas, said he could come over. Reed said she knew Douglas was wanted for first-degree murder, but did not call police because he is the father of her child, the criminal complaint said.
According to court documents detailing the shooting, Hood had pulled up to the store, with a female friend and her son in a vehicle, around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman and her son got out of the vehicle, a Saturn Outlook, and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door. As he waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as “C”, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and another car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records state.
The woman explained to police that Hood about a week earlier had been kicked out of his previous girlfriend’s home and had been staying with her. She also reported that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him. The woman told police she believed the former girlfriend, who has a child with Douglas, had ended her relationship with Hood and was again seeing Douglas. She also said the ex-girlfriend is pregnant with Hood’s child.
The court affidavit also details an incident that happened, four days prior to the fatal shooting, in which police were called to the 600 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south in Clinton, where Douglas reported his car had been shot several times. At that time, Hood’s ex-girlfriend, who was with Douglas when talking to police, told police she is pregnant with Hood’s child and that she believed he was responsible for the damage to Douglas’s car.
Douglas pleaded not guilty to the murder charge Friday morning, according to court records. His trial is set for May 10, according to those records. Douglas is being held in the Clinton County Jail, with bond set at $1 million, cash only. Under Iowa Code, first-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole.
Douglas’s next court appearance is 10:45 a.m. Feb. 11 in Clinton County District Court via Zoom. He is represented by court-appointed counsel through the Public Defender’s Office.
Reed’s next court appearance, a pretrial conference, is set for 11:40 a.m. Feb. 17 in Clinton County District Court. She is represented by Clinton attorney Jack Wolfe.
