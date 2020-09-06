CLINTON — In consideration of the on-going COVID 19 pandemic, Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge will issue special use permits and trap tags in remotely only.
No special use permits or trap tags will be issued in person at Refuge offices, the Refuge said in a press release last week. Special use permit applications and special use permits are on-line at https://www.fws.gov/refuge/Upper_Mississippi_River/trapping.html.
Anyone interested in trapping on the Refuge in 2020/2021 please should complete all the highlighted sections of the special use permit application and sign the application on line 31, the Refuge said.
Sign line 12 of the special use permit, make a check or money order payable to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for $30 for an adult or $5 for anyone under the age of 18. Send the application, the permit and the check or money order to the appropriate district office.
Do not send cash. Only a personal check or money order will be accepted, the Refuge said.
For Pools 4, 5, 5A and 6, send documents and payment to Winona District, 102 Walnut St., Suite 205, Winona, MN 55987.
For Pools 7 and 8, mail the items to La Crosse District, N5727 County Road Z, Onalaska, WI 54650
For Pools 9, 10 and 11 mail the items to McGregor District, 470 Cliffhaven Road, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821.
For Pools 12, 13 and 14, items should go to Savanna District, 7071 Riverview Rd, Thomson, IL 61285.
Upon receipt of application packages, the Refuge will review applications for completeness. Complete applications for residents in good standing — those who have no recent violations of fish and game laws and are in compliance with submission of last year’s fur catch report — the Refuge will sign the special use permit and return the permit with 40 trap tags.
Contact District Manager Ed Britton at 815-273-2732 ext. 111 with questions.
Additional information can be found in the Refuge’s Furbearer Management Plan available on the web at http://www.fws.gov/refuge/upper_mississippi_river/ or by contacting one of the District offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.