DES MOINES—Erin Cole, president and chief executive officer of the Clinton Regional Development Corporation, was elected to the Iowa Association of Business and Industry Board of Directors this month, said ABI President Mike Ralston.
Cole brings with her key expertise in economic development, international development, international trade, exporting and public-private alliances, Ralston said.
The ABI Board of Directors is comprised of 62 business leaders from across the state who represent privately and publicly held companies of all sizes and industries.
Cole was elected during the January board meeting and will attend her first board meeting in March, Ralston said.
The Iowa Association of Business and Industry has been the voice of Iowa business since 1903. Its mission is to provide a strong, unified voice to business and industry on issues affecting Iowa employers, ABI said.
ABI is comprised of 1,500 member companies of all types and sizes in all 99 counties employing more than 330,000 Iowans.
