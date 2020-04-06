CLINTON — A recent option agreement for land in the Lincolnway Industrial Rail and Air Park is one of two that Clinton Regional Development Corporation has signed in 2020, Erin Cole, CRDC president and chief executive officer, said Monday.
One company signed an option agreement Jan. 31; the other signed March 31. A third project is underway, and Cole is optimistic that an agreement will be reached with that company as well.
Option agreements hold the land for companies who intend to buy it in the future, Cole said. Companies may have to raise money, get permits or complete studies before they can make a purchase. “It’s really difficult to do those studies without a location,” said Cole.
“The one that signed in January, we refer to that as Project MG,” said Cole. (Projects are given code names until plans are final.) The company was referred to the CRDC by Alliant Energy and Union Pacific.
“We rely on partners to bring us leads,” said Cole. Advertising and marketing can do only so much to lure businesses to the area.
The company visited the Rail Park in September, looking at 72 acres of CRDC-owned land. “And then we started the negotiation process.” The option agreement is for more than a year, which isn’t abnormal, Cole said.
“In economic development, it’s a long-term game, not a short-term game.” Consequently, health concerns that are plaguing the country today don’t have much affect on the CRDC.
“[Companies] may not be able to travel to visit us now,” Cole said, but a company could be looking three years out, so the virus won’t affect an agreement.
Project MG involves an out-of-state company in the renewable energy sector. The company would be new to Clinton and its capitol investment of $300 million would bring about 40 high-tech, good-paying jobs, said Cole.
The more recent option agreement is for Project Circuit. “They are looking at 10 acres of land on CRDC property on the southeast corner of the Park,” said Cole. The company doesn’t need rail service, and is currently lining up financing.
The out-of-state company will be new to the Clinton area.
East-Central Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative gave CRDC the lead for Project Circuit, in partnership with the Iowa Area Development Group, Cole said. The company will probably take two years or more before finalizing plans because of the regulatory approvals it needs for its energy storage business.
The Chicago company involved in Project Circuit didn’t come for a site visit because of the coronavirus situation at the time, Cole said, but it had enough information to make an agreement. “We did just a virtual tour with them, and that worked out well.”
“These are projects that have already come to fruition,” Cole said. CRDC has other projects that are in early stages.
An existing Clinton County company is assisting with Project Charlotte. An out-of-state company is working through that local company to establish a presence here, Cole said.
The project is in the early stages but because the local company is sizable, Cole is optimistic that the project will result in a new business in Clinton. Cole estimates that the new company would bring 45-55 new jobs, but not for a couple of years.
That’s a total of six projects the CRDC has helped negotiate for Clinton recently, Cole said. Sewer Equipment broke ground in December with a $1.5 million capitol investment that will employ up to 12 people.
Nestle-Purina and The Timken Company are expanding with help from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Nestle’s $140 million project will add nearly 73 new jobs. Timken’s $1.4 million project will employ nearly 84.
The expansions were announced in February, and the coronavirus situation hasn’t canceled the projects. “We’ve been in touch with them,” Cole said, “and those are still ongoing.
“In the economic development world, nothing happens tomorrow, so whatever’s happening right now, isn’t affecting what we’re doing,” said Cole.
“We can only be optimistic.”
The Rail Park was certified by the Iowa Economic Development Authority in 2016, Cole said. Industrial sites have to meet certain standards and criteria, conduct tests and create reports in order to be certified. “So if the company comes in tomorrow... you’ve already done a significant amount of work.
“That matters to companies,” Cole said. “We can prove we’re a shovel-ready site.”
The Rail Park is served by rail and by wet and dry barge, said Cole. It’s off of U.S. Highway 30 and close to Interstate 80 and not in the flood plain. “It’s a great location.”
CRDC stepped up its marketing in the last couple of years, particularly in digital media. CRDC is doing a digital advertising campaign in US News and World Report through June in partnership with IEDA and an advertisement will appear in the July/August issue of Business Facilities magazine.
“We have a significant uptick in [2019] and into [2020],” Cole said. “Things are definitely happening.”
