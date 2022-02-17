CLINTON — YWCA Clinton will host the Clinton Half Marathon race Sept. 11.
Registration is now open to the public, with all proceeds benefiting YWCA Clinton.
“We are proud to continue the Clinton Half Marathon this year. It is such a wonderful community event that brings in runners from all over the country,” YWCA Clinton Executive Director Shannon Sander-Welzien said. “This year will mark the 11th anniversary of the event. We hope the community will come out in full support whether running, walking, volunteering or cheering runners along the race route.”
The Clinton Half Marathon began in 2010 and in 2021 had nearly 300 runners from 11 states. Runners can choose a race distance of 5K, 10K or Half Marathon. The race starts along Fifth Avenue South in downtown Clinton, with the race route including stretches along Riverview Drive and through Eagle Point Park. Walkers are welcome, and there is a 3-hour course limit.
“We are excited to have a large event to celebrate 11 years of the Clinton Half Marathon in our community this year,” Sander-Welzien said.
More information on the Clinton Half Marathon can be found on the Clinton Half Marathon Facebook page or the YWCA Clinton website at www.clintonhalfmarathon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.