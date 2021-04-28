CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is now enrolling for its 2021 Summer Camp which will take place from June 7 through Aug. 13 at its downtown campus.
The summer amp program operates from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and is open to all children who have completed kindergarten through 5th grades.
This year’s summer camp is called Fun in the Sun All Summer Long and will focus on active exploration, imagination and creativity for its youth campers, the YWCA said this week.
One pillar of YWCA Clinton’s Summer Camp program is incorporating fitness into daily camp activities. Campers will have the opportunity to participate in child-friendly fitness classes as well as less-formal fitness activities such as going on group walks, playing active games, enjoying playtime at the local parks and swimming at the Clinton Pool, the YWCA said.
Campers will enjoy a varied schedule of educational activities, weekly read-alongs and field trips. YWCA Clinton’s Summer Camp program offers STEAM activities that focus on skill-building and exposing children to science, technology, engineering, art and math, YWCA said.
Field trips will include visits to the Clinton Public Library, Hy-Vee’s Gardening Program, the Riverside Pool, Riverfront Park, the Putnam Museum, Whitewater Junction, Rock Creek Marina, Bettendorf Family Museum and AirFX Trampoline Park.
All of YWCA Clinton’s Summer Camp staff is background-checked and certified by the American Red Cross in first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and use of anautomated external defibrillator, YWCA said.
Parents or guardians interested in registering their children for YWCA Clinton’s 2021 Summer Camp program may stop by the YWCA Clinton front desk to pick up a registration packet or download the registration packet at ywcaclinton.org /youth.
Questions should be directed to YWCA Clinton’s Youth Coordinator, Molly Thompson. Call 563-212-4001 or email youth@ywcaclinton.org. More information about YWCA Clinton’s Summer Camp program is available at ywcaclinton.org.
