One of the most expensive and worst fires in the history of Clinton occurred around 4 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 1958. The early morning blaze destroyed the Clinton Coliseum located at 400 S. First St. and the adjoining Scottish Rite Cathedral, which was located at 106 Fifth Ave. South.
The Clinton Coliseum was built in 1914 and the Scottish Rite Cathedral in 1907. Both buildings went up in smoke and flames in that early morning blaze and were destroyed. The financial loss was estimated at several million dollars.
According to the Clinton Herald dated Dec. 24, 1958, “the fire was thought to have started in the rear of the Modernistic Ballroom.” “The fire quickly broke through the roof of the domed Coliseum building and strong winds spread the fire onto the roof of the Masonic Temple.” “The Masonic Temple building burnt from the top down, floor to floor, and was brought under control in that building around 8:00 a.m.”
The Herald stated that “several witnesses in the area saw flames coming through the roof of the Modernistic ballroom at 4:00 a.m. and authorities were immediately notified of the fire. The last people were reported out of the building around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.”
Construction on the Clinton Coliseum started in 1913 and the building opened in 1914. Fundraising was provided by members of the Clinton Commercial Club, a local business group that wanted a downtown public auditorium and social center. The cost of the building in 1914 was $110,000, equivalent to around $2.6 million in today’s dollars.
The original tenant was Battery A of the Iowa National Guard. The Guard needed a building of this size. The building also had excess storage room for vehicles and equipment. Plus, a two-story inside auditorium was used for drill purposes.
The Coliseum was an extremely large building with seating capacity for 2,700 people. Old photos show that in 1919, local Clinton service members returning from World War I had an entire meal served to 1,242 officers and men, all sitting down at once in just 40 minutes.
Over the years, the building hosted numerous community events, including sporting events, semi-pro basketball games, boxing matches, business conventions, and public dances. Some still remember the great music and the big-time bands that provided top-flight entertainment and music.
The Coliseum had dances from the 1920s through the 1950s for the public. The music came and went with the years. The sounds changed from big band, swing, country western, rock and roll, or whatever, the crowds still continued to dance at the Clinton Modernistic Ballroom.
At the time of the fire, the Clinton Coliseum was being rented to several local businesses. The most well-known rental tenant and the longest occupant of the building was the Modernistic Ballroom. Since the beginning when it was built, the Coliseum and later the Modernistic Ballroom were used for public dances.
According to the Clinton Herald, “in the early 1930s the Coliseum Company inaugurated an extensive remodeling program that involved building a second floor inside the armory. The new business on the second floor became known as the Modernistic Ballroom.”
In 1941, June Van Meter American Legion Post took over management of the Modernistic Ballroom. In 1946, the American Legion Post with more than 1,000 members purchased the Coliseum building. The Legion spent $350,000 remodeling the building and they built a plush new Legionnaire Clubhouse with a bar and restaurant. In 1955, the Legion sold the Coliseum building to Herbert Jacobs and Associates of Davenport and shortly thereafter moved to new quarters on Camanche Avenue.
In 1957, Jacobs & Associates leased part of the building to A.C. Nielsen Coupon Clearing House. The Nielsen Company was using more than 5,000 square feet of space in the building for their coupon redemption business. The Nielsen Company had recently invested more than a million dollars in new IBM office equipment and undertaken extensive office remodeling in the building.
James Furniture was also using part of the building at the time of the fire to store furniture and appliances. Ed James, owner of the furniture business, thought there would be at least $10,000 of lost inventory. Brandt Auto was able to save about 20 vehicles that were stored at the north end of the building in the garage area.
Jim Clark, local musician with the band Coupe DeVille, is well versed in the history of Clinton bands. Clark stated that a large Christmas dance was being held at the Modernistic on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 23, 1958.
Clark stated that several well-known groups played that night, including Ron Jordan & the Volcanoes, Duane Eddy, and Jimmy Clanton. According to Clark, Ron Jordan & the Volcanoes were inducted into the Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. The Modernistic Ballroom entered the Iowa Hall of Fame in 2004.
Today if you mention the Clinton Coliseum or the Modernistic Ballroom to Clinton seniors it will still bring a smile to their face. Most have fond memories and great stories to tell about the Clinton Coliseum and the Modernistic Ballroom. However, each passing year finds fewer and fewer to remember when the music reigned supreme.
It’s been 63 years since the music last rang out at the Modernistic. The destructive fire took its toll on two prominent Clinton buildings. The evening dance crowds are long gone. The lonesome trumpet notes, the driving rhythm of the big band, the rock and roll sounds that once drifted up and down South First Street have disappeared.
Time has moved on. The Coliseum, the downtown auditorium that business leaders worked so hard for and the home of the Modernistic where the best music in Clinton could be heard, was silenced by the fire and is forever gone.
