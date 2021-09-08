CLINTON — As a young boy growing up in Ames, Jerry Dahl remembers being part of a large family with lots of cousins who spent holidays and special times together.
But as time marched on and life decisions were made, family members headed down different paths and to distant cities. That was true of Dahl’s uncle Duane and aunt Mildred Dahl, who moved their family – including their son Jason – from Ames to California when their children were young.
Jerry became a photographer, working most of his career as the Clinton Herald’s chief photographer.
Jason became a pilot.
His last flight would take place Sept. 11, 2001 as the pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was en route from Boston to San Francisco when it was hijacked by terrorists and crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The plane’s crew and 37 passengers were among the nearly 3,000 people killed that day as 19 al-Qaida hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and Dahl’s plane into the Pennsylvania field as its passengers fought to take back control of the plane.
In the days leading up to the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Jerry agreed to be interviewed by the Clinton Herald and to share his recollections of his cousin and events as they unfolded.
“Ever since he was a kid, he wanted to be a pilot,” Jerry remembered. “Ever since his childhood he knew he wanted to fly airplanes. I don’t know if at that point he was thinking of commercial planes or not.”
He recalled how his cousin had the support of his father, referencing a photo of his uncle and a young Jason near a plane. In fact, Jason joined the Civil Air Patrol in high school, earning his pilot’s license in 1973 prior to obtaining a driver’s license, according to www.dahlfund.org, a website detailing the annual aviation scholarship program established in 2002 in Jason’s name.
The website details Jason’s early years: He attended San Jose State University, studied aeronautic operations and graduated in 1980 with a bachelor of science degree. He started working in the aviation industry while in college. He worked for Piper Aerostar and delivered newly constructed aircraft around the West Coast.
In 1983, Jason started working for Flight Safety International. Five years later, Jason joined United Airlines as a flight engineer on Boeing 727 aircraft. He was assigned to United’s Pilot base in San Francisco. He became a flight engineer instructor responsible for teaching and certifying new flight engineers with United. He rose through the ranks of United Airlines, becoming a co-pilot on the 727 in 1988, a captain on the Boeing 737 in 1993 and finally a captain on the Boeing 767/757, according to the website. Every time Jason rose in the ranks, he also became an instructor in the position.
Jason was a standards captain for United Airlines in Denver. His primary role was to supervise the training and requalification of United Airline’s pilots during their careers, according to www.dahlfund.org.
Throughout those years, family members had scattered all over the country, but Jerry remembers the last time he saw Jason. It was in California for his Grandma Dahl’s 90th birthday party in the 1990s. Jerry’s family traveled to California, stayed at his Uncle Duane’s house, and went to Disneyland.
“That’s the last time I saw him and he was young. He had one son. who was little,” Jerry recalled. “Even at that event, you know how it is, you don’t spend a lot of time talking to one person. We talked briefly. About what I don’t know.”
In May 2001, Jason decided to return to flying more frequently and reentering the scheduled pilots program at United.
Then Sept. 11 happened.
Dahl and First Officer LeRoy Homer, along with flight attendants Lorraine Bay, Sandra Bradshaw, Wanda Green, CeeCee Lyles, and Deborah Welsh and 37 passengers, took off at 8:42 a.m. from Newark, New Jersey bound for San Francisco. The Boeing 757’s takeoff was delayed 42 minutes due to heavy morning traffic, according to www.dahlfund.org.
Approximately 46 minutes into the flight, the hijackers breached the cockpit, overpowered the pilots and took control of the aircraft to divert it toward Washington, D.C. It is widely presumed the intended target was the United States Capitol. Investigators believe the hijackers killed Jason in the cockpit as they seized control of the plane.
At 10:02 a.m., Flight 93 was brought down in a field by the passengers and remaining crew in a field near Shanksville, about 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, killing all on board, including the four hijackers.
Of the four aircraft hijacked on Sept. 11 – the others were American Airlines Flight 11, American Airlines Flight 77 and United Airlines Flight 175 – United Airlines Flight 93 was the only one that failed to reach its intended target, according to www.dahlfund.org.
Jerry learned of his cousin’s death on Sept. 12 while working at the Herald.
“I came in the next day. I got the call from my mother right in the darkroom,” he said. “Even though there weren’t close relationship ties, when you get the notice of what happened on 9/11, it hits you in the gut,” he said.
His family attended Jason’s memorial service in Colorado and Jerry has spoken to school children and at other events about his cousin.
“I think it’s important to keep – to the Dahl family – keeping Jason’s memory alive,” he said. “But I think we need to keep that event alive. I know it’s recent history, but people who weren’t – I’m relating to students and teenagers and young people – they weren’t alive then so they don’t remember it.”
That also means sharing stories about Jason, who was known as a handyman in his neighborhood. He helped a lot of people remodel their houses and was there to lend a hand whenever someone needed help.
“I think we should learn from 9/11,” Jerry said. “It’s not just the disaster that happened but this reflects on Jason a little bit, he was a good person who helped people. Look at all the first responders who came out on 9/11. They didn’t know they were going to give their lives up that day and especially the firefighters, they were doing their job.
“Even when I spoke in the classroom, I said you know, there are things we can do – just respect people, help those in need, if we see a policeman or fireman on the street, we recognize them by their uniform, we can thank them for their service to our city.
“We should be looking for opportunities to help people.”
