SAVANNA, Ill. — As a girl, Kimberly Teats-Garrison spent a lot of time in a nursing home.
“I was really, really, really close to my grandparents,” Teats-Garrison said Monday. One grandmother visited her parents in Pleasant View nursing home in Morrison, Illinois every week.
Not only did Teats-Garrison accompany her grandmother to visit her great-grandparents, she also made friends with other residents and looked forward to visiting them weekly.
“I noticed that a lot of people didn’t have visitors, even at Christmas,” Teats-Garrison said. She had to do something about that.
At the age of 12, Teats-Garrison collected about $250 in donations, mostly from her family, to buy gifts for residents at Pleasant View. Together We Share, Together We Care was born.
Fourteen years later, Teats-Garrison this year delivered gift bags to every resident in six nursing homes in Whiteside and Carroll counties in Illinois.
“Every year has gotten bigger,” Teats-Garrison said. “I did it when I was up at college even, at Joliet,” Teats-Garrison said.
Each October, Teats-Garrison wonders if she’ll get enough donations to provide for every residents in the nursing homes the organization delivers to. “This year I was really nervous,” she said.
But Together We Share Together We Care — “Again, a name I came up with when I was 12” — received 5,000 items and thousands of dollars in donations, making this the biggest year ever and allowing Together We Share to add a sixth nursing home for 2020, Regency Care of Sterling, Illinois.
The monetary donations are “super helpful,” Teats-Garrison said, because she can buy items in bulk, ensuring that each resident receives the same things.
Teats-Garrison purchased most of her bulk items at Dollar Tree in Clinton, she said. The staff helped Teats-Garrison as she purchased cases of items. “Just a fantastic group of people there,” she said.
Teats-Garrison unloaded the back of her pickup truck in the parking lot of Big Meadows nursing home in Savanna on Monday morning. She placed two large bins full of games, word puzzle books, coloring books and other items for the nursing home onto a wheeled cart along with individual red gift bags filled with toiletries and other gifts.
“I have a bag for every single resident,” Teats-Garrison said. That’s 300 bags for six facilities. The bags are designated for men or women based on the toiletries inside.
She also prepared goodie bags for residents, each one filled with regular candy, diabetic candy or for a pureed diet.
In the past, Teats-Garrison took bins full of items into the nursing homes and personally gave residents what they wanted. But 2020 is not a usual year. Residents are confined to their rooms to prevent the spread of COVID.
This year, Together We Share prepared individual bags that staff would have to deliver to individual rooms.
That works for Big Meadows, said Assistant Administrator Stan Schleuning. Every room has a Christmas tree, and now every tree will have a gift under it.
“This year I think were a little over 100 Christmas trees in our facility,” Schleuning said.
Big Meadows wasn’t on Together We Share’s list until three years ago, Teats-Garrison said. Names were missing from their giving tree, and many residents didn’t have gifts.
Together We Share was one organization that stepped up to fill the gap, Schleuning said, and it’s been a gift partner ever since. Big Meadows is the only facility outside Whiteside County, Illinois that receives gifts from Together We Share.
While some organizations have been negatively affected by COVID policies and were unable to give to residents this year, Together We Share fulfilled its obligation with the help of many donors.
CGH in Fulton, Illinois, where Teats-Garrison works as a physician assistant, donated the gift bags, pens, lip balm and hand sanitizers for each resident at the six facilities.
Teats-Garrison’s home church, Erie United Methodist, in Erie, Illinois, collects items at the church every year, though that was more difficult this year in the absence of in-person church services.
Teats-Garrison, her husband, Jordan, her parents, in-laws and a couple of friends purchased what wasn’t donated and filled 300 gift bags for distribution. Teats-Garrison delivered them Monday to Big Meadows in Savanna, Regency Care, Windsor Manor, Pleasant View and Resthave in Morrison, Illinois and Allure of Prophetstown.
Prayer blankets were part of the delivery to Big Meadows, courtesy of the Preston-Sebula Women’s Prayer Circle, which includes Teats-Garrison’s great-aunt, Valda Johnson.
“I just want to thank everybody who has supported us,” said Teats-Garrison.
Anyone wishing to donate next year can visit the Facebook page for Together We Share, Together We Care or give money through PayPal or Venmo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.