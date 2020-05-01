CLINTON — Today will look a lot different across the city of Clinton.
Many of the businesses that were closed over the last several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be allowed to reopen, as long as they are adhering to the guidelines set by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier in the week.
Clinton Mayor Scott Maddsion in his weekly live-stream briefing Thursday addressed how the city and the businesses will move forward now that the county was given the green light to reopen. He said that seeing businesses and retail stores that have been closed get a chance to reopen is a great thing for the city.
“It is an awesome thing that some of our establishments can reopen, when we are between two counties that have a lot of cases,” Maddasion said.
Some of the businesses that will be open on Friday include restaurants, fitness centers, and retail stores. However, bars will remain closed at this time. This has confused some people across the area because some establishments operate as bars but are also restaurants. Maddasion said if the business has a kitchen and serves food it can open, but he did caution those businesses to operate more so like restaurants than full bars.
“They are allowed to open, and they are allowed to sell alcohol to those eating,” Maddasion said. “At those establishments, folks are not allowed to in there, for a lack of better words, be drinking all day or drinking for a long period of time.”
Maddasion said he spoke with the owners of several places that would fit this description and said they understood they would have to monitor this to stay in compliance. Also, the mayor said he spoke with the police chief, and his department will be out making sure all of the newly opened businesses are following social distancing measures.
Though things are getting back to normal to a degree in Clinton, not everyone is on board with the idea. Maddasion said he understands that some people may not be ready to venture out and dine at local restaurants. He said many owners are going to continue serving customers via take-out and curb-side pickup options. The mayor mentioned people should continue practicing good safety precautions to prevent the potential community spread of the coronavirus.
“If you’re out, you can wear a mask,” Maddasion said. “Remember, wearing a mask is not necessarily only for your safety. It’s for everyone’s safety. It is important to know that. You wearing a mask is keeping yourself safe but it’s also keeping everybody else in the community safe.”
Outside of restaurants and fitness centers, Maddasion said that the library will open on Friday too. The first floor of city hall will also be opened.
