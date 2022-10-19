Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is visiting the area tomorrow, and will make stops in Cedar, Clinton and Jackson counties. The public is invited to attend the events below:
- 10 a.m. – Ditto’s Family Restaurant, 514 E. Front St., Stanwood
- Noon – Clinton County GOP Headquarters, 513 S. Third St., Clinton
- 2:40 p.m. – Timber Lanes and Timber Center, 1005 E. Platt St., Maquoketa
-- Information from the DeWitt Observer
