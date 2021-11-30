DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig commented Tuesday on the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report, which indicates nearly all of the state's corn crops are harvested.
“This week marks the end of the 2021 weekly crop progress and condition report from USDA NASS,” said Naig. “Over the last year, we’ve seen how resilient Iowa agriculture is in the face of weather challenges and persistent dryness. Drought conditions are still lingering in some parts of the state but given the wet weather pattern over the last several weeks and much needed soil moisture recharge, I’m optimistic for the 2022 growing season conditions.”
Continued dry conditions allowed Iowa’s farmers 6 1/2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Nov. 28, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Field activities included harvesting corn for grain, baling corn stalks, applying fertilizer and anhydrous, and fall tillage. Grain was also being hauled to elevators. Some operators have put their machinery away for the winter.
Topsoil moisture levels rated 3 percent very short, 20 percent short, 74 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 7 percent very short, 29 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus.
Iowa’s corn for grain harvest is virtually complete, at 98 percent, five days ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 16 percent. Only scattered fields remain to be harvested.
Livestock continued to do well with cattle out on corn stalks and reports of calves being weaned.
The weekly report is available on the USDA’s website at nass.usda.gov.
