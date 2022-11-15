GOOSE LAKE – Following the Nov. 8 general election in which Republican candidates prevailed, the Clinton County Republican Century Club’s 51st annual Fall Event on Saturday featured Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann and Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host, author, and former California gubernatorial candidate.
“I am making no secret of the fact that I am thinking of running for president,” said Elder, who shared the story of his father, a former U.S. Marine and lifelong Republican who believed in hard work but experienced what Elder called “real racism.”
“If I decide to run,” he said, “I’m going to be talking about all the regular issues, of course, the economic issues, the issues of borders, the issues of inflation, the issues of energy independence, but also this ridiculous notion that America is systematically racist, and that we need to address the real 800-pound elephant in the room that is a large number of American kids who enter the world without a father married to the mother.”
Kaufmann celebrated Tom Determann’s recent win to represent House District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives, a seat filled for the past 52 years by Democrats. District 69 includes the cities of Clinton and Camanche as well as Center, Deep Creek, Elk River, and Hampshire townships.
Additionally, on Nov. 8, State Rep. Norlin Mommsen of DeWitt, was reelected to represent Iowa House District 70, which includes Bloomfield, Brookfield, DeWitt, Eden, Grant, Liberty, Olive, Orange, Sharon, Spring Rock, Washington, Welton, and Waterford townships in Clinton County; Maquoketa, Monmouth, and South Fork townships in Jackson County; and Butler, Princeton, and Winfield townships, a portion of Allens Grove township, and a portion of LeClaire township in Scott County.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, was reelected to her State Senate seat which, after redistricting in January, will become District 35. Currently District 49, it covers all of Clinton County and the northern portion of Scott County, including the towns of McCausland, Princeton, and LeClaire. After redistricting, it will cover the new 69th and 70th Iowa House districts.
Clinton County Supervisors Dan Srp and Jim Irwin, both Republicans, were reelected to their Supervisors seats and Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf, and Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, all Republicans, were reelected and unchallenged in their bids.
“Iowans can’t be bought,” Kaufmann said with enthusiasm. “Clinton County, what you’ve done is unprecedented, it’s historic, it has changed the landscape of Eastern Iowa, and your central committee and the leadership now is one of the best of the 99 in the State of Iowa.”
Kaufmann credited the party’s success to candidates who are successful on local and personal levels and take the majority of votes of people who identify as no party or independent. He also credited the party’s strength in coalescing as a team and supporting Republican candidates regardless of who the individual is that later ends up representing the party.
Clinton County Republican Central Committee Chairman Dan Smicker, in closing, revealed the Central Committee has been working for the past month on 2024 U.S. presidential election efforts.
The committee’s goals for 2024 include increasing funds from $35,000 to $50,000 within the next two years, recruiting more volunteers and people willing to knock on doors or put out campaign signs, and promoting overall public involvement.
“Conservative values never die,” Smicker said. “We won a nice battle, but the war is not over.”
