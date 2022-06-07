CLINTON – During Tuesday’s primary election, Clinton County Republican voters chose two men currently serving on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors as the candidates they want to see on the November general election ballot.
According to unofficial election results, Supervisors Jim Irwin Jr., of DeWitt, and Dan Srp, of Camanche, were the top two vote-getters as Republicans narrowed the field from three to two candidates to fill the two Supervisor seats to be decided Nov. 8.
Irwin received 1,466 votes, while Srp tallied 1,350. Challenger Steve Cundiff came in at 1,343 votes, just seven behind Srp. There were 41 write-in votes.
No Democratic candidate ran for a Supervisors seat in Tuesday’s primary election.
The remaining member of the Board of Supervisors, Tom Determann, was not up for reelection but is a Republican candidate for the Iowa House District 69 seat. He ran unopposed. If he wins the seat in the November general election, steps will be taken to fill his seat on the Board of Supervisors.
In the primary election for U.S. Senate, Democrat Mike Franken, a retired Navy admiral, will face Republican Chuck Grassley. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst to earn the right to run against Grassley.
Eric Van Lancker of Clinton is facing Joel Miller for the Democratic nomination for Iowa Secretary of State. Results of that race were not yet determined as of press time Tuesday night.
Clinton County officials will canvass the votes at 1 p.m. June 14.
