CLINTON – From county offices to the Statehouse, Republican candidates prevailed in Tuesday’s general election.
Tom Determann, of Camanche, won his bid to represent House District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives; State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, and State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, of DeWitt, also were reelected to their offices.
Iowa House District 69
Determann received 5,917 votes; opponent Jennifer Hansen, a Democrat from Clinton, received 4,751 votes.
“It’s been a long election,” Determann said when learning of his win while at the Clinton AMVETS Post 28 on Tuesday night. “I’d just like to thank everyone for voting for me, and now we’ll move on to more jobs and less taxes and a four-lane Highway 30.”
The seat has been filled for nearly 12 years by State Rep. Mary Wolfe, a Clinton attorney who was elected to the Iowa House in 2010 and chose not to run for re-election. Instead, she will retire from her Statehouse seat at the end of her sixth term.
The area Wolfe represents when she was elected in 2010 was known as House District 26, became District 98 in 2013, but under a redistricting plan signed into law in November 2021, will become House District 69 in January 2023.
District 69 includes the city of Clinton and Camanche, Center, Deep Creek, Elk River, and Hampshire townships. Determann won all precincts with the exception of Clinton 2-1. Hansen also won the absentee vote, receiving 2,538 votes to Determann’s 1,798.
Determann has served on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors since 2017 and currently serves as its board chairman. Prior to that he served on the Clinton City Council and has been involved over the years leading the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce board and its Government Affairs Committee, and is past chairman of the Clinton Regional Development Corp. board. He currently serves on the U.S. 30 Coalition as its vice chairman, working to get U.S. 30 completely four-laned across the state of Iowa.
Determann’s county Supervisor seat will be filled by appointment. Residents also could petition for a special election.
Mommsen reelected to Iowa House District 70 seat
Mommsen will continue to represent Iowa House District 70, defeating challenger Kay Pence, a Democrat from rural Eldridge.
Mommsen, who won all three counties in which his district is located – Clinton, Jackson and Scott – was first elected to the Iowa House in 2014. A graduate of East Central High School in Miles, he attended the farm operations program at Iowa State University. He is a farmer and grows corn and soybeans and raises cattle. In the Iowa House, he is chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Committee and is on the House’s Agriculture, Appropriations, Natural Resources and Transportation committees. He is a rural representative on the Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission.
Pence, a native of Donahue who resides in rural Scott County, said she decided to run for the Iowa House District 70 seat because she is concerned about rural voter representation, and rural voters need to have their voices heard in Des Moines.
Mommsen, in his fourth term, currently represents District 97, which includes the towns of Lost Nation, Delmar, Toronto, Welton, Wheatland, Calamus, Grand Mound, DeWitt and Camanche in Clinton County and Park View, McCausland, Princeton and LeClaire in Scott County.
Under redistricting, the seat will continue representing Bloomfield, Brookfield, DeWitt, Eden, Grant, Liberty, Olive, Orange, Sharon, Spring Rock, Washington, and Welton townships, gains Waterford Township in Clinton County, but loses Eden and Camanche townships. The district also adds Maquoketa, Monmouth, and South Fork townships in Jackson County. He will continue to represent Butler, Princeton, and Winfield townships, a portion of Allens Grove township lying outside the corporate limits of the city of Dixon, and a portion of Le Claire township lying outside the corporate limits of the city of Le Claire in Scott County.
Cournoyer reelected to State Senate seat
Cournoyer, who represents what is now known as District 49 but will become District 35 in January, defeated challenger Jed Ganzer, a Democrat from DeWitt.
District 49 covers all of Clinton County and the northern portion of Scott County, including the towns of McCausland, Princeton and LeClaire. Under redistricting approved by legislators in 2011, the district will cover the new 69th and 70th Iowa House districts. Cournoyer won all three counties in which her district is located – Jackson, Scott and Clinton.
Cournoyer in 2018 was elected to represent Iowa Senate District 49, which had been previously represented by Rita Hart, a Wheatland Democrat. When Cournoyer entered the race, she was challenging Hart, but Hart left the race to become gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell’s running mate for lieutenant governor.
Cournoyer won the seat and took office in January 2019. She was reelected two years later. She currently serves on the Senate Appropriations, Education and Natural Resources and Environment committees, is the vice chair of the Senate State Government Committee and Chair of the Education Appropriations Subcommittee.
She is a member of the Legislative Council, School Finance Formula Review Committee, Regents Universities Study Committee, College Student Aid Commission, Early Childhood Iowa State Board, Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, and the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council.
Clinton County offices
Current Clinton County Supervisors Dan Srp and Jim Irwin, both Republicans, were reelected to the two seats up for grabs on the three-member board.
Also reelected were Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd, Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf and Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson. The three Republican incumbents were unchallenged in their bids for reelection.
