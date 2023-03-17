CLINTON — A Clinton County District Court judge has denied a change-of-venue request made by a Clinton man charged with first-degree murder who says media coverage will prevent him from getting a fair trial.
Lewis Vaughn Sr. is set to go to trial March 27 for the February 2021 death of Khalil Pugh. Police, relying on DNA blood sample matches, believe Pugh died Feb. 24, 2021, after being shot twice at 847 Gateway Ave., Apt. 12. They believe his body was then put into the back of a truck, driven to another location, and placed in a Dumpster before ending up in the Clinton County landfill. Vaughn, a maintenance man at the apartment building, was arrested Aug. 30, 2022.
Vaughn made a change-of-venue request in late February, claiming local media coverage will prevent him from receiving a fair trial. The motion for the change of venue was heard in Clinton County District Court on March 2, with arguments by prosecutor Douglas Hammerand, a state assistant attorney general, and Vaughn’s attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Spencer Roudabush.
As written in court documents, the murder case has received media attention, including coverage on several local TV stations and in newspapers, including the Clinton Herald. Vaughn argued the media coverage of the murder charge has resulted in prejudice within Clinton County about the murder case. He states there is a substantial likelihood that a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected from Clinton County.
According to court documents, under Iowa Rule of Criminal Procedure 2.11(10)(b), the party making a change of venue motion must introduce evidence to support the motion that shows such a “degree of prejudice exists in the county in which the trial is to be held that there is a substantial likelihood a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected from that county”. The sheer volume of coverage is insufficient to order a change of venue; the defendant must show that he is prejudiced by the media coverage, according to the rule.
The court document also states a defendant “must show either actual prejudice on the part of the jury or must show that the publicity attending the case was so pervasive and inflammatory that prejudice must be presumed.”
The defense hired Personal Marketing Research to conduct a study and provide an estimate of the level of awareness of the Vaughn case in Clinton County. A questionnaire was prepared and a sample size of 413 Clinton County residents was questioned.
When asked if they had seen, heard, or read anything about Lewis Vaughn Sr., 334, or 81%, of the subjects responded “no”. When asked more detailed questions, such as “Have you heard about a case in Clinton County concerning a man killed with a 9 mm gun and relevant DNA materials were located in a dumpster and in the back of the suspect’s truck”, 269, or 68% of the subjects responded “yes”.
The questions suggesting details in the case did prompt a higher number of subjects to respond that they had some knowledge, the court documents state. However, when asked “Have you formed an opinion as to the guilt or innocence of Lewis Vaughn Sr. from what you have seen read or heard?”, 286 subjects, or 69%, responded “no”.
According to the report, 121 of the 127 people who claim to have formed an opinion, have formed the opinion that the defendant is guilty. The Court reviewed the responses in the report that were used to determine that the subjects had established an opinion of guilt and found at least 12 responses that did not clearly support that conclusion, court documents state.
“The results from the report do not meet the burden of showing a degree of prejudice exists that there is a substantial likelihood that a fair and impartial trial cannot be preserved with a jury selected in Clinton County,” Clinton County District Court Judge Meghan Corbin states in her ruling.
“Vaughn’s argument fails as to actual prejudice,” Corbin wrote. “Therefore, he must show the media coverage has been pervasive and inflammatory.”
The court document states that when assessing the inflammatory nature of media coverage, the court considers three factors: the nature, tone, and accuracy of the articles, their timing in relation to the trial, and the impact on the jury as revealed in voir dire.
The ultimate question is whether, due to publicity or another cause, “a substantial number of prospective jurors hold such fixed opinions on the merits of the case that they cannot impartially judge the issues to be determined at trial,” the document states.
The nature, tone, and accuracy of the articles relate to the factual content of the articles and if the articles sensationalize the crime. This also includes the objectivity of the articles.
“The nature of the articles about Vaughn’s murder charge is predominantly factual, and does not sensationalize the crime but rather just reports the crime. The articles are ‘routine reporting of a sensational crime.’ Further, the articles are objective and state the facts surrounding the incident, they do not make any conclusions about his guilt or innocence,” Corbin wrote.
“There is no evidence that the articles regarding Vaughn’s murder charge rise to the level of inflammation or pervasiveness to justify a change of venue,” she wrote.
