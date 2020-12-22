blue logo

CLINTON — Saint Paul Lutheran Church will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.

Due to the pandemic, the meal will be offered through curb service carry-out or a limited number of deliveries. Reservations must be made by calling the church at 242-4102 through Dec. 22 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org to access a sign-up form.

Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church on Dec. 25 from noon until 2 p.m. The meal includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, a salad, and a dessert.

There is no charge for the meal.

The church is located at 715 S. Third St. next to the U.S. 30 Bridge.

