CLINTON — Saint Paul Lutheran Church will offer a community meal on Christmas Day.
Due to the pandemic, the meal will be offered through curb service carry-out or a limited number of deliveries. Reservations must be made by calling the church at 242-4102 through Dec. 22 or by using the QR code on the Christmas Dinner flyer that is on the church website at saintpaulclinton.org to access a sign-up form.
Meals will be available for pickup in the parking lot behind the church on Dec. 25 from noon until 2 p.m. The meal includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, a salad, and a dessert.
There is no charge for the meal.
The church is located at 715 S. Third St. next to the U.S. 30 Bridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.