CLINTON — A few flurries whirled around Clinton around noon Tuesday as temperatures remained abnormally low for April, but the high 30s and low 40s forecast for early this week were a far cry from the ice storm that hit Clinton 70 years ago.
“I remember Easter Sunday [1950],” Robert Betsinger said Tuesday. “The power was out. We had kerosene lights, and the only means of communicating was short-wave radio.”
Computers and social media were non-existent, Betsinger said.
“I remember it well. I was 6 years old at that time and remember running home from the neighboring grocery store. ... The sky was becoming black with storm clouds.”
As ice covered trees, limbs fell under the weight, sometimes onto roofs and vehicles. “I watched out the window as a tree outside my bedroom window snapped. A large cherry tree in our yard ... split three ways,” Betsinger said.
The front page of the April 10, 1950 Clinton Herald declared “Worst Ice Storm in Clinton History Staggers Area; Damage Set at Million Dollars; Community Isolated.”
The National Guard brought equipment from three nearby cities to help after the storm, the newspaper said. The mayor called on the governor for aid. Railroad wires were out, hospitals were without power during the night and food spoiled in refrigerators.
Amateur radio was the only way to make contact with the outside world, The Herald said.
“[T]he nerve center of Clinton since the onslaught of Sunday’s ice storm has been the master short-wave station, WOJAD located in the rear of the Baird Radio service shop at 801 Second Avenue South,” The Herald said. “During the 24-hour period up to 6 a.m. today the operators had processed over 500 railroad message alone.”
According to The Herald, the short-wave club had prepared for such an emergency after a paralyzing snow storm in 1948. “Club members begin (sic) to mobilize at 6 a.m. Sunday when it was learned that the ice storm had blacked out all telephone and telegraph lines out of Clinton. In addition to the master station, of which Newt Baird is owner, a mobile transmitter, WOHBG operated by Clyde Hendrix was made available and a third station WOIZF, was manned by Bud Ward in the North Western yards.”
Fifty communities were still isolated Monday morning, and Clinton was the hardest hit, The Herald said. “Battered by ice and freezing rain, Eastern Iowa still staggered Monday from Easter Sunday’s worst storm in decades.
“Half a hundred towns in this area remained isolated through Monday, and Clinton, hardest hit of all cities in the storm belt, slowly was recovering from an almost complete storm paralysis.
“Loss will run into hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the greatest damage being incurred by telephone and utility companies.”
Operation Limb-Lift was launched in Clinton by 300 National Guardsmen and more than 40 trucks, 10-ton wreckers and small rolling stock, The Herald said. “[T]he clean-up crews will not limit their activities to removing branches now lying in the streets, but also will haul away storm debris from private yards, providing it is stacked between the sidewalks and the curbing.”
City works moved through the streets with bulldozers and trucks to clear debris. Several hundred repairmen from Northwestern Bell Telephone Company were dispatched to the Clinton and northeast Iowa areas.
Some homes were without power for four days.
Clinton Mayor Don Allison estimated the city’s storm damage at a million dollars. “The people of Clinton are united in putting their badly wrecked town back in shape,” he told the newspaper.
