CLINTON — City officials are asking Clinton residents to give their feedback on the future of the former Clinton YMCA property.
The City of Clinton and the Downtown Clinton Alliance have enlisted the help of the East Central Intergovernmental Association, YTT Design Solutions and Terracon consulting engineering firm on the redevelopment of the 0.96-acre site at 480 S. Third St.
The building was constructed in 1906 and the addition was added onto its west side in 1960. The YMCA was active there until May 2010. Over the next 10 years, the Association allowed Victory Center Ministries to rent out the building’s 28 units as transitional housing for men.
In 2014, the IRS revoked the tax exempt status of the YMCA; the property taxes due for the years 2016 and 2017 went unpaid. In June 2019, Clinton County bought the property for $788 in unpaid taxes.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors then assigned the tax sale certificates of 31 properties, which included that of the YMCA, to the city. Notice was given to the men renting rooms there, and the building was officially vacated by Jan. 1, 2021.
In August 2021, the city applied for an East Central Intergovernmental Association Brownfields Revolving Loan and Grant in the amounts of $200,000 and $40,000, respectively, to cover the estimated cost to rid the building of its current asbestos and lead contamination.
Another environmental assessment is yet to occur that will include groundwater and soil sample testing to determine if there is any contamination present due to a gas station that was once located close by.
After those issues have been handled, the property will be ready to undergo the next stage of redevelopment. What exactly that will entail is yet to be determined.
That’s where city officials are asking for the public’s help.
A survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BC32N9V that asks 17 questions, including “What kinds of businesses do you want to see in or around the YMCA site?,” “What structures would you like to see retained or removed from the YMCA site?,” and “How would you like this redevelopment to impact the community?”
Downtown residents are asked to give input at the Clinton Downtown Alliance meetings at the Police Annex at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 and 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3. The police annex is located at 110 Fifth Ave. South.
The general public is encouraged to attend a formal input meeting with YTT Design Solutions and the ECIA. That meeting will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
Organizers are encouraging all residents to provide their thoughts on the redevelopment by taking the survey that can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BC32N9V .
Project materials and updates can be found on the city website at http://www.cityofclintoniowa.us/departments/Administration/former_ymca_brownfields_cleanup.php
