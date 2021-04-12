CLINTON — YWCA Clinton is participating in the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque’s eighth annual Great Give Day on May 13.
Great Give Day is a 24-hour, online giving event established by the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque to celebrate and support area non-profits and build a stronger community.
Interested donors may support YWCA Clinton on May 13 or schedule a payment in advance, beginning May 10, by visiting www.GreatGiveDay.org/YWCAClinton to make a secure online donation.
Since 2014, Great Give Day has raised more than $2 million for non-profits across the region. Last year, the campaign raised $339,653 for 162 local non-profits from 3,008 donors.
“We’re very excited to be a part of the region’s charitable holiday again,” said YWCA Clinton’s Director of Marketing and Development Gabi Torres. “YWCA Clinton has so many different programs in need of support that each have an incredible impact on our community.”
YWCA Clinton has numerous charitable programs that impact the community. Its Empowerment Center works to provide rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services to those at risk in Clinton and Jackson counties, while its Children’s Center and Youth Department offer year-round childcare and youth education programs.
YWCA Clinton’s Fitness and Aquatics Centers provide a safe space for community wellness and fitness, while its Senior Services Department aims to bring active, social events and wellness programming to the community’s senior population.
“Your gift of $10 or more will go even farther on Great Give Day by helping YWCA Clinton qualify for prizes from corporate sponsors throughout the day,” said Torres. “The more donations we get, the more prizes we will likely receive and be able to put towards supporting the community.”
Throughout Great Give Day, cash prizes will be awarded to participating non-profits on an hourly basis. In 2020, $28,250 of prizes were bestowed to winning organizations. Community members can view the prize schedule and donation leaderboard at www.GreatGiveDay.org.
Those who donate $50 or more to a local non-profit’s endowment fund during the event will be eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% State Tax Credit. Learn more at www.dbqfoundation.org/EndowIowa.
For updates on Great Give Day, follow the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@DBQFoundation). For more information, visit www.GreatGiveDay.org or call the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque at (563) 588-2700.
