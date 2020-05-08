CLINTON — Carole Gilbert remembers the excitement of the crowd that flooded Fifth and Sixth avenues south in Clinton 80 years ago this month.
“I remember being on my Dad’s shoulder,” Gilbert said Tuesday from the Clinton County Historical Society Museum. “I remember Dad having me on his shoulder so I could see over this massive crowd.”
Gilbert, only 6 years old, looked down the street through mobs of people to the railroad tracks a half a block away where movie stars stood on the back of the train.
Though Gilbert was young, “I knew it was movie stars.”
The movie stars arrived in Clinton on May 15, 1940 for the world premiere of the film “The Life of Lillian Russell,” the story of the renowned Clinton-born starlet.
Don Ameche, one of the stars of the film, was on the train as were actor Cesar Romero and actresses Mary Healy and Arleen Whalen. Ameche unveiled a plaque in memory of Lillian Russell — which, today, hangs on the wall at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre — and led a Gay ‘90s parade.
Following the premiere of the film at The Capitol and Rialto Theatres on Sixth Avenue South that evening, residents made their way to the Modernistic Ballroom on South First Street for the Lillian Russell World Premiere Ball.
The celebration began Monday, May 13 with antique window displays, a Three-I League baseball game at Riverview Stadium between Clinton and Moline, Illinois, vaudeville acts and street dancing.
On Tuesday, men and women dressed in costumes from Lillian Russell’s era and competed for cash prizes, Clinton and Moline played another baseball game, College and Quad-County Lillian Russell Proto-type girls were introduced and music played for more street dancing.
The Hollywood stars arrived Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on the new North Western Streamliner, the Treasure Island. The train was christened by Ameche, who had to make three attempts before he finally broke the champagne bottle against the engine.
The Clinton Herald reported the following day that newspapers estimated the crowd between 45,000 and 100,000. The premiere brought metropolitan newswriters, film notables and railroad executives to town.
The Herald called the gala the greatest in Clinton’s history.
Russell was born Helen Louise Leonard in a home on Fourth Avenue South west of the alley between First and Second streets.
The family moved to Chicago when Russell was 4 or 5, Jan Hansen said Tuesday as she leafed through photos and newspaper articles about the starlet at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum. Russell attended the convent of the Sacred Heart in Chicago and studied voice there.
At 18, Russell moved with her mother, Cynthia, a well-known suffragist, to New York after her parents separated.
Russell considered pursuing an operatic career but instead found her way to musical theater. In 1879, a very thin Nellie Leonard performed in Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore.
Russell chose her famous stage name in 1880 at the suggestion of Tony Pastor, who engaged Russell for his vaudeville shows.
“She was called the great American beauty,” Gilbert said. At a time when men liked women “with some meat on their bones,” Russell grew to 165 pounds.
Russell returned to Clinton twice during her successful career, Hansen said. In 1896, Russell performed in “The American Beauty” at the Davis Opera House and stayed at Clinton’s Revere Hotel. Clinton was not impressed with the actress, Hansen said.
But when Russell returned in 1908 to perform in the play “Wildfire,” residents noticed her extravagance. A reporter said that entering Russell’s dressing room was like walking into Aladdin’s cave.
The Clinton Herald wrote that Russell’s beauty had not faded, though the actress was 46 years old at the time.
Russell awed residents with the diamond-studded bicycle she rode around Clinton’s downtown every morning, Hansen said. One of her biking companions was her long-time friend, Diamond Jim Brady who tried to bribe the starlet to marry him.
“She and Diamond Jim Brady used to have eating contests,” Hansen said. They liked to eat green onions, and many of Russell’s co-stars complained about the habit.
They also enjoyed gambling together. During a 16-week engagement in Chicago, Russell and Brady bet on races and played poker, Hansen said. “She and Brady spent a month and a fortune in Chicago that summer.”
In 1912, Russell married her fourth husband, Alexander Pollock Moore, owner of the Pittsburgh Leader. Her career was waning, Hansen said.
Russell appeared with Lionel Barrymore in 1915 in the motion picture “Wildfire,” based on the 1908 play, but the film was not well-received, Hansen said.
Russell appeared in vaudeville until 1919, when ill health forced her retire from the stage.
In 1922, Russell sailed to Europe on behalf of President Warren Harding to investigate the increase in immigration. Russell was injured during the return trip and died of ureamic poisoning caused by the injuries.
The 2 1/2 hour film “The Life of Lillian Russell” stars Alice Faye as Russell, Henry Fonda as Alexander Moore, and Ameche as Edward Solomon, a composer and Russell’s second husband.
