CLINTON — Power outages, lack of cell phone service, uprooted trees, damaged homes, blocked streets.
Some Clinton residents said the aftermath of Monday’s severe thunderstorm looked like a tornado hit the town.
The storm, which rolled through eastern Iowa and western Illinois early Monday afternoon, brought straight line winds with gusts reaching more than 90 miles per hour.
Winds in Clinton peaked at 74 miles per hour, and gusts of over 60 miles per hour pummeled the city for about 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service.
City and county crews on both sides of the river prioritized jobs, clearing major roads first. Trees resting on power lines couldn’t be cleared until utility companies arrived, but power companies also had to prioritize.
Cell phone service and electrical service were out in several parts of town prompting some businesses to close. Lines formed at gas stations and fast food restaurants that still had power.
Some traffic lights were out, and drivers navigated those intersections on their own.
A power pole on 19th Avenue North snapped Monday when trees fell on the lines. It’s top half hung above the street Tuesday, awaiting Alliant Energy crews. The Clinton County Administration Building was closed due to the power outage. The Administration Building will remain closed through Thursday.
On Eighth Avenue South, Christine and Tim Mewhirter waited for electricity to be restored to their home. They had little damage to their own trees, but a neighbor’s tree fell, blocking South 14th Street and taking down power lines to the Mewhirter home.
Alliant Energy will take care of the downed line across the road, Christine said Tuesday morning. “We also have to have an electrician come.” The electrical connection into the house is the responsibility of the homeowner.
Christine found an electrician in his truck on the street while biking to a relative’s house Monday. He put her on his list, Christine said. “His list is like three pages long.”
The couple went to Hy-Vee for ice to keep food in their refrigerator from going bad, but the store was out of ice, Christine said. “We haven’t opened our fridge, and we ate cold beans last night.”
Following Monday afternoon’s thunderstorm, the Mewhirters and their neighbors helped one another clear debris, moving limbs to the side of the road where city crews will pick them up.
“We worked on it all day yesterday,” Tim said Tuesday morning. He estimated that he worked about six hours before he stopped, but he could hear chain saws running until nearly 11 p.m.
Someone from the city came by to remove the tree that blocked 14th Street, Christine said, but they couldn’t do anything until Alliant Energy addressed the downed wires.
Tim was on his way to 34th Avenue North on Tuesday morning to see what he could do for Christine’s father, who has a tree on his house. “He has a lot worse damage,” said Tim.
Around the corner, residents of Castle Terrace cut and picked up branches that fell during Tuesday’s high winds.
A tree rested on the garage of the house next to Gabriela and Louis Egging. “That’s Dr. Alt’s house,” said Gabriela. “Nobody lives there.” The local dentist had a man clearing the tree in his absence.
The Eggings and neighbor Barb Vande Kamp loaded branches into the back of a truck. “Actually, we’re pretty lucky,” said Louis. “It didn’t hurt the houses.”
The neighbors didn’t care whose tree created the mess on the lawn. They took care of one another. “We always do that. They’re good neighbors,” Vande Kamp.
On Caroline Avenue, Andrew and Samuel Capella picked up sticks in a neighbor’s yard and loaded them into a wheelbarrow. They have a wooded area behind their home, said Samuel. They dumped the debris there.
Tim Mills cut small branches from a large tree that lay across the floor of the second story of his house on North Third Street. “That bedroom’s shot,” said Mills.
He’s tried to call the insurance company, but he couldn’t reach anyone. “All circuits are busy,” Mills said.
Mills isn’t sure when he’ll get the tree off of his house. “Foley’s is coming with a crane,” said Mills, but he’ll have to wait his turn.
Less than a block away, Lucas Krueger was also removing branches from a large tree that fell in his yard. He’s one of the lucky ones: The tree missed the house.
Clinton police helped the fire department and Clinton Public Works clear roads and open access for emergency responses, Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said Tuesday. “Our main issue has been the power outages.”
“We lost radio communications at one point yesterday when the KROS tower was knocked down,” Gyrion said, “but it was quickly restored using alternate frequencies.”
The police department had sufficient manpower on the street and responded to emergency calls as normal, Gyrion said.
The fire department was extremely busy during and after the storm, Chief Joel Atkinson said Tuesday. “We have responded to 71 calls for service since the storm yesterday.”
Firefighters rescued someone with a leg injury from a roof and responded Tuesday to several car accidents, Atkinson said. The fire department responded to many reports of downed power lines smoking or arcing during and following the storm, he said.
“We are assisting residents with oxygen tanks as needed. We increased our staffing both on Aug. 10 and during the day today,” Atkinson said Tuesday. “We are working closely with MercyOne Hospital, other city and county agencies to meet the needs of the community.”
Alliant Energy reported Tuesday afternoon that more than 200,000 customers were without service throughout Iowa. That number was down to about 170,000 on Wednesday afternoon. The company serves over 19,200 customers in Clinton County; more than 15,900 customers in that county were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to Alliant Energy’s web site.
Alliant prioritizes essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments and water systems, the company said.
Crews will then repair lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. Service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses are restored systematically.
In a Facebook live broadcast, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion asked residents to be patient. Street crews are clearing snow routes first and then will begin clearing side streets.
“Limit your travel out there if you can,” Maddasion said. Clearing streets and addressing emergencies will be easier with less traffic.
“I know it’s tough with no power,” Maddasion said.
Solid waste collection will not be interrupted, and residents should continue to put their waste bins on the curb for pickup. Yard waste buckets should be placed at the curb as well, Maddasion said.
Storm debris that is too large for the buckets should be placed beside them, out of the roadway. “We’re going to try to get trucks going more frequently,” Maddasion said.
The city will be continually picking up yard waste, city officials said Tuesday. Residents are encouraged to refill their bins and place them back out for collection. The city will be collecting large limbs that cannot fit into the green bins over the next few weeks.
Residents are not to bring or dump items in the Liberty Square area.
Also, there will be no delay in solid waste or recycling pickup, city officials said.
Countywide, all Clinton County towns were impacted by Monday’s storm, Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Chance Kness told the Clinton Herald.
Some county roads were impassable Monday night, but almost all county roads were cleared as of Tuesday, Kness said. Kness urged caution for residents traveling on county roads.
“There is still a good amount of debris in and along the streets,“ Kness said. “If residents need to be on the roads they should drive slow and keep an eye out for work crews or for their neighbors working along the side of the road.”
