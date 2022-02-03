DEWITT — Rural Iowans are invited to join State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, for a discussion on strategies to build resilient rural communities during an online event set for Feb. 14.
The virtual Rural Resiliency Forum, which will be from 11 a.m. to noon, will be hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs. Topics for discussion will include clean energy, water, and conservation.
“This forum is an opportunity for residents of District 97 to ask Rep. Mommsen questions about issues that are important to them, his work at the state legislature, and his priorities this session,” said Kate Hansen, policy associate for the Center.
District 97 communities include Camanche, Delmar, DeWitt, Grand Mound, Welton, Lost Nation, Toronto, Wheatland, Calamus, McCausland, Park View, LeClaire, and Princeton.
Community members are encouraged to come with questions for the representative. For more information and to register for this virtual event, visit cfra.org/events.
