CLINTON — A diverse group of local organizations has joined together to organize a free community screening of the Disney/Pixar hit movie "Encanto" at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 15 following the Sawmill Museum Family Picnic.
The Sawmill Museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton. All are welcome to join in the Sawmill’s Family Picnic Night, which starts at 6 p.m. Participants should bring their own picnic dinner, chairs, and a blanket. A food truck will be on-site for those wishing to purchase dinner at the event. There will also be free popcorn and additional activities for children, including the opportunity to pet a live donkey.
Community sponsors include the Franciscan Peace Center/Sisters of St. Francis, The Sawmill Museum, Grow Clinton, United Way, River City Municipal Band, Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Clinton Public Library, and the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center.
Marsha Thrall, director of programming for the Franciscan Peace Center, pitched the idea at a recent gathering of non-profit organizations in Clinton. Matt Parbs, executive director for the Sawmill Museum, immediately offered to host the event at the Sawmill’s Family picnic. Grow Clinton provided the licensing of the movie rights, and the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center will host an activity table for children.
“It is exciting how quickly the community came together to make this happen. 'Encanto' is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich diversity of our world, appreciating the unique gifts of every individual, and the importance of communication, making it a meaningful experience for the whole family,” says Thrall. “And of course, the soundtrack by Lin-Manuel Miranda is filled with truly unforgettable songs."
The film will be shown in English with Spanish subtitles. Reservations are not required.
For more information, call the Sawmill Museum at 242-0343.
