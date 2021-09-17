CLINTON — Speeches, music and the release of monarch butterflies accompanied the 2021 Stop the Hate/Show the Love event Thursday at Clinton High School.
The Clinton Peace Coalition has promoted peace through events for 23 years. This year's event began at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School.
Clinton County Conservation Board Executive Director Phil Visser spoke about the peace in nature, and the fact that nature isn't peaceful. Only about 30% of songbirds live past their first year, he said. Monarch butterflies were released at the end of the event. "A lot of them aren't going to make it," said Visser.
Even flowers have to compete with other plants to grow, said Visser. "But we can still find peace in nature," he said.
And as nature has to struggle to survive, so do human beings, Visser said. "Everyone has their own struggles."
We may want to blame others for our struggles, said Visser, but often our adverse feelings are caused by misunderstanding, he said. "If we try to understand, we can still feel that peace ... in our lives," he said.
"We just have to remember that we're all in this together," said Visser. "It's up to us to find peace in our lives."
Peace is a choice, said Master of Ceremonies Sarah Brubaker. It's manifested in our words and in our actions.
The small group that gathered to hear the choral performances by Clinton High School's A'Cappella Choir and to listen to the speakers filed out of the building for a short walk near the football field.
Students held signs and the Peace Coalition banner.
Near the street in front of Coan Field, Marion Johnson removed monarch butterflies, one by one, from a small case and allowed peace marchers to hold them before they flew into the wind.
