CLINTON — Though discussion of Riverstone Crossing subdivision wasn’t on the Clinton City Council agenda Tuesday, residents opposed to the housing development, or parts of it, voiced their objections to the council during the meeting.
Mayor Scott Maddasion reminded speakers that council members could not respond to questions or comments made during the audience comment portion of the meeting.
Mike Smith has represented his mother, Phyllis Kist, a resident of the Ninth Avenue North area, during several meetings with city officials and developer Bill Wilford.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, Smith, objecting to making Ninth Avenue North a through street, referenced a lawsuit filed in 2004 by Dr. Richard Kist against the City of Clinton and Springdale Cemetery concerning a curb cut.
Scott Ebensberger also cited the lawsuit during a planning commission meeting earlier this month. According to Ebensberger, the cemetery was ordered to erect a sign identifying Ninth Avenue North as a private drive and not a through street.
That agreement is binding as long as the property is maintained as a cemetery, which it is not, City Administrator Matt Brooke reminded residents at the time.
Residents have objected to receiving no advance notice of Wilford’s plan to build a subdivision on neighboring property. City Attorney Patrick O’Connell told residents last month that the city wasn’t required to notify neighbors because zoning did not change. The property was already zoned residential.
“How can a cemetery operate if it’s residential?” Smith asked Tuesday. “It had to have moved from commercial to residential,” he said, though he hasn’t found records of that.
“There’s still some questions out there,” said Smith. Ninth Avenue residents want that development “to go forward” he said, but they don’t want their street opened to through traffic before 30 residences are occupied, as the city promised.
“I think that is where there’s a lack of trust,” Smith said.
Maddasion directed Smith to email or meet with City Administrator Matt Brooke for answers to his questions.
Alan Thompson, a vocal opponent to the Riverstone Crossing development, continued to imply that the deal was done under the table and blasted not only the developer, but the city’s Planning Commission.
“Since the existence of the Riverstone Crossing development emerged from behind closed doors into the light of public scrutiny, getting accurate information has been difficult and at times impossible due to the constant changes in the development plans and the apparent reluctance of involved parties to advise the community as these changes took place,” Thompson said, reading from a prepared statement.
“The City’s Comprehensive Plan would lead one to believe there are many quality of life and aesthetic provisions our community would like to maintain,” said Thompson. “In reality, everything boils down to a simple question of zoning and whether a series of specific technical considerations are met.
“Most folks would be surprised to learn that Eagle Point Park is fair game for development as far as current zoning and planning commission authority is conferred,” Thompson said.
Thompson said that hiring a trained city planner to integrate objectives of the City’s Comprehensive Plan into the Planning Commission’s consideration of plats would better serve the community.
“In a perfect world, the location of the current Riverstone development would never have been seriously considered for residential development,” Thompson said, and he’s concerned that the financial risk of this “questionable venture” will shift from the private developer to the tax-paying citizens of the city and county.
“Anyone experienced in traditional residential development would have never considered this property unless they had received assurances that they would be relieved of the major costs and risks involved,” Thompson said. “It is absolutely not an appropriate conference of public trust to bequeath millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money to a development that should have never been taken seriously in the first place let alone transferring the involved risk of this highly questionable venture onto the backs of your constituents.”
The city has at least 100 existing development lots that developers are having trouble selling, Thompson said. That will make selling properties at Riverstone more difficult.
The City Council will consider approval of the final plat of Riverstone Crossing First Addition during its Aug. 25 meeting.
