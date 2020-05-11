CLINTON — The Clinton County Treasurer’s office this week will send out letters to notify residents if their personalized specialty plates are in and to coordinate mailing them out.
This includes the popular blackout plates.
Plate returns can be made through the mail or at one of the drop-box locations at the Clinton County Administration Building, Clinton County Courthouse, and the Satellite office in DeWitt.
The office will also be able to start issuing all of the specialty plates again with renewals.
