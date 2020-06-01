CLINTON — The Clinton Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input from the public on a potential indoor and outdoor sports complex.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently conducting a feasibility study to identify what type of facility and programming the area would support for an indoor and outdoor sports complex. The group is asking Clinton and surrounding area residents to take the short survey to help gather as much data as it can from the public.
City Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers said the city identified the need for more indoor and outdoor space. He said after completion of the city parks master plan, they put in for funding for a feasibility study. The first step of the feasibility study is for a public input survey. Eggers said if the project comes to fruition, they want multiple communities to be able to use the facility.
Eggers noted a lack of gym and field space in Clinton, with a large number of teams trying to use facilities in Clinton. He said there is “simply not enough gym space“ for the number of teams needing the space. He added an indoor and outdoor sports complex facility would allow the city to expand programming and welcome tournaments to the area.
The survey is being conducted by the City of Clinton, Clinton Parks and Recreation and the Clinton Parks and Recreation advisory board. The information will be used to help shape the path forward from both a facility standpoint and programming standpoint.
The survey can be found by going to cityofclinton.us under latest news of on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The survey can also be found directly at https://www.surveymonkey.com.r/Clinton-Study. The survey will be available through most of the month of June, Eggers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.