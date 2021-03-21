CAMANCHE — Multiple community members voiced their support for keeping the Camanche School District’s mascot last week prior to a vote by the school board to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the school year.
After public comment and board discussion, the Camanche School Board voted 5-1 Monday to retire the Indian mascot at the end of the school year.
Resident Doug Murphy asked the school board to delay voting on the issue. He never considered the mascot to be offensive, he said.
The city Camanche was named after the Comanche Indian Tribe and the school became the Camanche Indians, Murphy said, and he believes a lot of people in the town have the same opinion. He cited a December poll in which 807 people voted to keep the mascot and only 29 voted to change the mascot.
The solution to the issue is education, Murphy said. He suggested the community and members of Native American Tribes keep open communication and form an understanding.
“We have an opportunity to then make a more rational decision,” Murphy said. “So I would say the first step would be to invite those people that wrote the letters. Invite representatives from both tribes to come and talk to both the school and the town," he said.
"It will give us an opportunity to understand each other and that understanding is what’s going to promote communication, build relationships and eventually make it so we can make a decision on this," Murphy said.
Dave Willis noted the town of Camanche was named in 1863 to honor Native Americans. The town and school mascot nickname are both intended to honor the Comanche Indian nation, Willis said.
“Our Camanche School District is currently experiencing a negative movement of cancel culture and political correctness attempting to remove our 60-plus year history of Indians as our nickname and our mascot,” Willis said.
Other residents also voiced support for keeping the Indian mascot.
Camanche Middle School Principal Justin Shaffer supported retiring the Indian mascot. The school district must listen to the voices of Native Americans, Shaffer said. Shaffer said she'd had conversations with people who felt uncomfortable wearing Indian clothing outside of Camanche, Iowa or the Midwest.
“To me, this proves a point that deep down, we know something is not right about the continued use of the Indian as a mascot,” Shaffer said. “Please vote tonight after reflecting on all of the information the administrative team has provided you with for months," she said.
"This change does not minus the pride the community has for our schools. It simply acknowledges that it’s time to move on because as we know more, we must do better," Shaffer said.
The change does not condemn those who chose the mascot in the past, Shaffer said. It demonstrates that the district can grow and evolve in its learning, he said.
