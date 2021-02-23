CLINTON — Residents in eight Eastern Iowa counties, including Clinton County, will vote next week on a $40 million bond levy for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
The referendum on the ballot asks if Eastern Iowa Community College District (Merged Area IX) in the counties of Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Johnson, Louisa, Muscatine and Scott should be authorized to construct Career and Technical Education facilities buildings at various locations throughout the Merged Area and to issue school bonds not exceeding $40 million for such purposes.
The $40 million bond levy will replace one approved by voters in 2007, which will end this year, EICC said. Approval of the bond issue will not raise the tax levy, EICC said. The average total property tax rate levied by the college will remain the same as the average over the past 10 years.
In Clinton and Jackson counties, new and expanded career training labs will be added to Clinton Community College’s main campus and to CCC’s Maquoketa Center, and a new CTE facility will be constructed in DeWitt, EICC said in its marketing material.
CTE centers are partnerships between colleges and high schools that allow students to receive hands-on career training for college and high school credit. Each career academy provides a career path for students, some providing necessary credentials for employment at their completion. Others give students a head start on their continuing education.
EICC plans to construct a CTE center in the Crossroads Industrial Park in DeWitt, where it will offer career academies in agriculture, business, construction technologies, CNC machining, healthcare and information technology, EICC said.
A new building on the CCC main campus will offer agriculture, automotive technology, construction technology, culinary, engineering technology, education, healthcare, information technology and welding, if the bond issue passes.
New equipment and renovated facilities at the CCC Maquoketa campus will offer CNC machining, engineering technology, education, information technology and welding.
The bonds will also pay for a new agricultural center in Scott County, EICC said.
The economic future of Eastern Iowa depends on a skilled workforce, said EICC, and 65% of today’s jobs require education and training beyond high school.
Expanding career and technical education throughout the region, especially in rural communities, increases access and opportunities for eastern Iowans to build the skills necessary for a prosperous and productive future, EICC said.
When and where to vote
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. Early voting began Feb. 1, and absentee ballots were sent to residents who requested them before Feb. 19.
On Election Night, results will be updated every 15 minutes after polls close at clintoncountyelections.com. The bond issue need 60% approval over the entire EICC service area to pass.
• Bloomfield Township, Brookfield Township, the City of Delmar, Sharon Township and the City of Lost Nation will vote at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, 903 Main St., Lost Nation.
• Camanche 1st and 2nd Precincts, Eden Township, Camanche Township and the City of Low Moor will vote at Camanche Community Center, 323 Ninth Ave., Camanche.
• Center Township, Deep Creek Township, Elk River Township, Hampshire Township, the City of Andover, Waterford Township, the City of Charlotte and the City of Goose Lake will vote at Goose Lake City Hall, 1 School Ln., Goose Lake.
• Clinton Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4 will vote at Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• DeWitt 1st and 2nd Precincts, Orange Township, the City of Grand Mound, Welton Township, Washington Township, the City of Welton and DeWitt Township will vote at the Clinton County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 328 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.
• Liberty Township, the City of Toronto, Olive Township, Grant Township, Spring Rock Township, the City of Wheatland and the City of Calamus will vote at CALCO, 201 Main St., Calamus.
For more information, visit https://www.eicc.edu/about-eicc/bond-referendum/index.aspx, call EICC at 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu.
