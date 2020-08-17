CLINTON — The line of cars stretched down Fourth Avenue South, around the corner and down South Fourth Street. Volunteers waited with boxes of food, bags of produce and ice and gallons of milk.
Clinton Park became an oasis Monday for people without electrical power or food after the Aug. 10 storm that devastated the Midwest.
Food help came from two sources Monday: River Bend Food Bank and the mobile community resource center. Regan Michaelsen, executive director of Information, Referral and Assistance, said the food bank brought 200 boxes of food — produce, milk and meat — in response to requests for food received by IRAS.
"We had a lot of people requesting food," Michaelsen said from Clinton Park. "We were here all weekend."
IRAS gave away $25 gift certificates to a local grocery store last weekend, and the mobile resource center gave away 500 lunches provided by Iowa Emergency Management on Saturday and another 500 Sunday.
Word spread person-to-person and via social media that River Bend Foodbank in Davenport would distribute food at Clinton Park on Monday. The mobile resource center distributed meat, milk, ice, bread and produce donated by local businesses.
The resource center will open again Tuesday in Clinton Park on Fourth Avenue South at 9 a.m. "We'll give out whatever anyone donates," Michaelsen said.
Individuals showed up to help with distribution, as did groups of volunteers from River Church, ADM and Clinton High School's Leo Club.
Linda Jones picked up food for herself Sunday and returned Monday to pass out food items to the lines of cars coming into the park, she said. Jones has electricity at her Fourth Avenue South home, but is still waiting for insurance to fix the damage to her home.
The storm took out a window in her bedroom, Jones said, and ripped a dresser apart. "Stuff was flying everywhere in my room."
River Church volunteers, including Hallie Fitzwater and her children Emery and Rhyler Fitzwater, handed bags of fruits and ice to people who drove through the parking lot of Clinton Park.
"We just wanted to help out," said Hallie.
At the back of the River Bend food truck, Clinton High School students put boxes of food in trunks and back seats.
"[Police Captain] Pat Cullen ... called our adviser," said Leo Club member Molly Shannon. When the community needs service, Cullen knows he can call the Leo Club to help.
The Leos were handing out food and directing traffic Monday, Shannon said.
The sun was hot, the line of cars seemed unending, as did the needs of the people inside them. But the Leos remained upbeat. "It's just really nice to see how grateful they are," said Abby Struble.
Leo Adviser Emma Folland noted that the high school students were in their final two days of summer vacation. Rather than relaxing or enjoying recreation, they were volunteering to help people in the community.
While the foodbank truck will not return Tuesday, the mobile resource center will be open at Clinton Park beginning at 9 a.m. with electrical outlets for charging phones or operating medical appliances. Any food that is donated will be distributed as long as supplies last.
