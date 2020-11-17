CLINTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to close by 10 p.m., starting Tuesday.
Reynolds ordered a restaurant and bar must close to the general public at 10 p.m. and not reopen until 6 a.m. the following day. The order is in place until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10.
Hooks Pub Owner James Hook said the requirement to shut down by 10 p.m. will affect the business, with 60% of the business generally occurring after 10 p.m. However, Hook said he was bracing for even more restrictions.
“I was totally expecting her (Reynolds) to shut us down so I was actually pleasantly surprised she at least let us stay open,” Hook said.
The proclamation states a restaurant or bar, which includes a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club or other social or fraternal club may reopen or remain open to serve food and beverages on the premises but it must comply with the requirements in the proclamation. An establishment may continue to serve food or beverages after 10 a.m. if they are promptly taken from the premises by using carry out, drive through or delivery services.
The proclamation orders an establishment to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining alone. Seating at booths closer than six feet may meet the requirement if the booths are separated by a barrier high enough to fully separate seated customers. The establishment must limit the group size seated together to no more than eight people, unless all people of the group live in the same household.
The proclamation says an establishment may not host private social gatherings larger than 15 people indoors or 30 people outdoors that are prohibited by the proclamation regardless of how many people are seated together in one group.
The proclamation also mandates an establishment to require customers to wear a mask or face covering while in the establishment unless seated at a booth or table. The establishment must also require all employees who interact with customers to wear a mask or face covering, according to the proclamation.
The proclamation also requires a restaurant to implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices and other public health measure to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.