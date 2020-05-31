MORRISON, Ill. — Despite being locked down in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, Morrison Illinois held a Memorial Day Service its veterans.
Patriotic music played in the background as each veteran held a votive candle and a poem was read in memory of veterans who gave their lives to protect this country, said Karla Burns, Resthave marketing director.
After the poem was read, the candle was placed around a heart to complete it. The tribute which was private. Only veterans and a few staff were present.
