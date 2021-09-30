SPRINGFIELD, ILL. – Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison, Illinois has received the 2021 IHCA Excellence Award for Long-Term Care Centers.
The award was presented by the Illinois Health Care Association during the 2021 opening general session of the association’s annual convention and expo in Springfield earlier this month.
Resthave was also recognized for 50 years as a member of IHCA.
Resthave Care & Rehabilitation, a not-for-profit home, was founded in 1961 and has been providing long-term care for 60 years. The nursing center provides various services and amenities for residents, including physical, occupational and speech therapies, wound care, pain management, respite care, hospice care and more. Resthave Care & Rehabilitation has also received both the Bronze and Silver National Quality Awards from AHCA/NCAL.
“We feel very blessed and honored to receive this award,” said Marketing Director Karla Burn. “We have an outstanding team at Resthave that works diligently to provide excellent care to our residents. We also have amazing, supportive communities we are fortunate to serve.”
The Illinois Health Care Association’s Excellence Awards Program recognizes the work going on in long-term care centers around Illinois every day. This award is judged on a variety of criteria, including quality measures, Five-Star ratings and resident and staff satisfaction survey information. It focuses on the quality of care being administered in long-term care centers, as well as the various processes and procedures that are put in place to ensure member centers are continuously working on quality improvement and resident-centered care.
Resthave Care & Rehabilitation Administrator Jill Smith also was awarded the Illinois Health Care Association Excellence Award for Administrator of the Year. She has been the administrator at Resthave for over 5 years and has served in long-term care for over 25 years in a multitude of roles including admissions, social services and administration.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from IHCA,” Smith said. “I am surrounded by the best Board of Directors, staff, residents and community. I could not do what I do every day without them. It is a privilege to serve in this role."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.