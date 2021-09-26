SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Jill Smith, administrator at Resthave Care & Rehabilitation in Morrison Illinois, has been named the 2021 Illinois Health Care Association Administrator of the Year, the IHCA has announced.
Smith has been the administrator at Resthave for over 5 years and has served in long-term care for over 25 years in a multitude of roles, including admissions, social services and administration.
IHCA officials said her strong leadership qualities and knowledge of the rules and regulations are beyond impressive, that what she is unsure of is researched until mastered and that she works endlessly, which speaks to her commitment, love and compassion for those she serves.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from IHCA,” Smith said. “I am surrounded by the best Board of Directors, staff, residents and community. I could not do what I do every day without them. It is a privilege to serve in this role."
