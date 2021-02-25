CLINTON — Bush Construction of Davenport will turn the former Lafayette Hotel into retail space and apartments if it can find financial assistance for the $18 million project.
Bryce T. Henderson, Vice President of Project Development for Bush Construction of Davenport, asked the Clinton City Council on Tuesday if the city would be willing to help with the project.
The company will spend about $13 million for hard costs – the physical renovations. Other costs, such as design, inspection, engineering, historic preservation and fees, bring the total to about $18.5 million, Henderson said.
That sounds like a lot of money, Henderson said, but anyone who has been inside the building lately, won't be surprised. It's been vacant since 2018.
According to Visit Clinton Iowa, the hotel was a state-of-the-art venue for vaudevillians who appeared in Clinton. Construction of the Lafayette Hotel began in 1904 with the removal of the original frame building on the site. The hotel was known as the Cromwell Hotel until shortly before it opened, when it was named after its key investor, Lafayette Lamb.
The hotel opened in 1906 and was said to be the finest hotel in Iowa, according to Visit Clinton Iowa. It provided first-class accommodations for artists who performed at the Davis Opera House and the Clinton Theater.
The hotel's interior was finished with marble, mahogany wainscoting, decorative tile and art glass throughout.
Located at 143 Sixth Ave. South, the Lafayette is not on the National Register of Historic Places, Henderson said, but Bush Construction hired a historian to prepare documents to place the building on the Register.
”With that comes a lot of extra paperwork and frankly a lot of extra cost to make sure that we’re doing a historically accurate renovation of the building. Make sure we’re retaining a lot of the historic fabric," Henderson said.
Henderson presented preliminary layouts for the ground floor, used for retail space, and for floors 2-5, which would have studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
On the ground floor, Bush Construction plans to bring back the restaurant and banquet space, add additional retail and amenity space, open up the skylights and renovate the ornate ceiling, which Henderson says is still in good shape.
“The commercial retail will help bring some additional vibrancy to downtown," Henderson said.
The Lafayette apartments would be market rate, Henderson said, but studio and one-bedroom apartments, between 500 and 800 square feet, would be efficient for low- and moderate-income residents, Henderson said.
A certified public accountant, Henderson did the math. “I’m a number cruncher," he said. Henderson considered Bush's cost, rent for apartments and for commercial spaces, loans and historic tax credits.
The numbers came up short, Henderson said. He thinks the project is great for downtown Clinton, but Bush Construction needs about $2 million in incentives to make the project a reality.
A federal COVID relief bill with a tax credit provision could cut that amount in half, Henderson said.
Henderson asked the city to consider helping with the project, perhaps through tax increment financing, tax abatement, or by applying for facade grant as it did for the Wilson Building.
If Henderson can't find a way to bridge the gap in cost, Bush won't close on the property.
“Financing is in a good position. I have investors lined up with tax credits.” Historians think the building is a strong candidate for historical tax credits. “So that helps solve a lot of problems," Henderson said.
The city has two choices, said City Administrator Matt Brooke. It can help Bush Construction bring the building back to life, or it can let the building sit, undeveloped, to become even more of a nuisance that the city has to deal with.
"Bush guys are getting ready to work on the Wilson Building as well," said Brooke, "and they do great work."
Brooke said that most of the 15 most-traveled cities in Iowa have a "very ornate, very neat, either hotel or apartment complex that has been redone."
The first thing visitors see when they cross the South bridge from Illinois is the salvage yard, and then they see the Lafayette, Brooke said. “We’d rather have the first thing you see as Lafayette.
“This is a historical piece in the downtown,” Brooke said. “It’s been sitting with nothing done to it far too long."
“Really it just needs a lot of TLC (tender loving care),” said Henderson. And Bush Construction brought life to vacant buildings before.
Henderson encouraged the council to look at Hershey Lofts in Muscatine, which Bush completed in December 2019. Twenty-four of the 25 market-rate apartments are leased, as is 85% of the commercial retail space, Henderson said.
The vacant Hershey Bank building in the heart of Muscatine was given new life, Henderson said. “Our hope is to be able to do something like that for the City of Clinton because you guys have got a lot of great things going for you.”
One thing the city doesn't have is this kind of adaptive reuse housing, Henderson said. Renovation of the Wilson Building and of the Lafayette will prove it can be done, he said, and other investors will follow suit.
“But you’ve got to have those one or two pioneers to help show that it can get done and prove that the market exists. And then you just see all the exponential growth after that,” Henderson said.
The Council agreed to have Brooke work with Henderson to find additional funding for the project.
The upper floors of the Lafayette have been owned by James and Sally Trimble under the names Tri-State investments and Four Tri-State Investments Cooperative since 1994. The Trimbles took title of the ground floor in 2004 after the previous owners, Troy and Tamara Yard, filed for bankruptcy.
James Trimble, Jeff Young and Gordon Young established the trade name Lafayette Apartments and Suites in 1994.
In August 2018, between 25 and 35 residents of the Lafayette were told they had to move out of the building. Lafayette Apartments had not paid Alliant Energy in six months, and owed the city about $6,000 in sewer charges, according to a 2018 Clinton Herald article.
