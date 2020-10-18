CLINTON — Former Clinton Fire Chief Mike Brown is running for a seat on the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
Brown, who retired from the Clinton Fire Department last November, is running as a Democrat for a seat on the board. He is challenged by incumbent Tom Determann.
Brown said shortly before he retired, former Fire Marshall and two-term county supervisor Grant Wilke asked Brown to consider running for the office. Brown said after retiring, he realized he still had a desire to serve the public in a different capacity. Brown said he also factored in the results of the 2019 mayoral election, where Clinton voters voted overwhelmingly to make changes in leadership and electing someone who had never served in the capacity before.
If elected, Brown hopes to continue the business of Clinton County in a positive and professional manner. As the county continues to strive to bring new businesses and residents to Clinton County, the county needs to be mindful that the individuals are assessing the county to see if they represent the type of place where they want to locate, Brown believes.
Brown said if elected, he will work with diligence and passion to grow the county tax base. He said the county needs to overcome population and business decline of the past 30 years.
“We need to work with folks throughout the state and county to identify what is stopping our progress and make data based decisions on how to best move forward,” Brown said.
Brown believes economic development is three-tiered. The county must bring good jobs and business to the area, encourage residential growth and continue to support current businesses and industries, Brown said.
He also noted the county will be facing financial hurdles to overcome from decreased revenues and costs associated with COVID-19. The county wil lbe facing ongoing issues of recovery from the pandemic and recent derecho and an immediate need to fund communications upgrades for county forest responder and emergency response agencies.
“I have front line knowledge and awareness of these issues and will be ready to actively participate in decisions to overcome them,” Brown said.
Brown also believes mental health and substance abuse issues are problems that will continue to grow if the county does not address them directly. Brown sill advocate For funding at the state level and will work to build partnerships with those who experience the issues on a daily basis, Brown said.
Brown also stressed the need to develop a county strategic plan, which would serve as a blueprint to identify where the County is and where they want to be one, five and 20 years from now.
“A big part of this process would be citizen input,” Brown said. “Taxpayers should have a say in what the county’s goals are since they pay the tab. I feel this would also help our government be more data based in our decision making and less reactionary. It would also improve teamwork throughout all moving parts of county government with department goals aligning with the overall strategic plan.“
Brown also believes the county needs to communicate better with residents what is going on in government.
Brown said he has a passion to serve and will do so as a fair, honest and transparent representative of all Clinton County residents. He is an open minded listen and has a proven track record of working alongside groups with differing views and steering those involved to successful outcomes, he said.
“My leadership skills have been tested, even under the most adverse conditions,” Brown said. “The management skills that I have developed will help me to be a strong contributor to the Board of Supervisors. I have a clear advantage over my opponent in that I have served on the other side of the podium from elected officials. I understand government budgeting from working side of the spreadsheet and know how difficult it is to prepare, organize and operate within the framework of a municipal budget. And as a department head, I truly understand how important it is to be a good steward of tax dollars and have demonstrated that fiscal responsibility.“
