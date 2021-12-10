DEWITT — Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. has announced that Jacob Reuter recently joined the company as chief financial officer.
Reuter, a certified public accountant, joined the Ohnward group, with 18 financial offices in eastern Iowa, including three banks, First Central State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank, and Ohnward Bank & Trust, in its Maquoketa-based headquarters location.
As CFO, Reuter will oversee the financial reporting and accounting functions including budgeting, funding and asset liability management. Additionally, he will manage the retail tax team for the $1.5 billion company.
“Jacob is a seasoned accountant with extensive experience in a wide variety of public and private accounting roles who will fit well into our corporate culture,” said Abram Tubbs, co-CEO for the company. “We are excited to have him join our team and look forward to his contributions and leadership.”
Reuter’s previous accounting experience has spanned over nearly 20 years in and around his Dubuque County hometown area.
“I’ve developed a wealth of experience in both public accounting and private enterprise during my career,” Reuter said. “It’s exciting to apply this experience into my new role in the banking industry.”
Reuter obtained an MBA and bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Dubuque.
